Raiders Dismiss Former Giants LB Antonio Pierce as Head Coach
It will be one and done for former New York Giants Super Bowl XLII champion Antonio Pierce. After one season as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, Pierce was relieved of his duties a day after he spoke to the media to wrap up the season.
Pierce, a Giants team captain on their 2007 team and one of the best free agent acquisitions made during the Tom Coughlin era, led the Raiders to a 4-13 record in his first full season as head coach after starting out 2-12 on the season.
The year prior, Pierce was promoted from his post as linebackers coach, a job he held since 2022, to interim head coach, leading the team to a 9-5 record following the dismissal of Josh McDaniels.
As head coach of the Raiders, Pierce faced many of the same problems that the Giants faced this past season, the biggest of which was at quarterback, where he had Gardner Minshew, Aiden O’Connell, and Desmond Ridder to work with.
His coaching experience with the Raiders was his first at the NFL level; prior to that he served four seasons at Arizona State where he was a linebackers recruiting coordinator for two years before having defensive coordinator and associate head coach duties added to his list of responsibilities.
The 46-year-old Pierce, who went undrafted in 2001, initially signed as a player with Washington, with whom he spent four seasons.
He came to the Giants in 2005 and served as the anchor in the middle of that defense, earning a Pro Bowl berth in 2006 and the Super Bowl championship in 2007.
In five seasons with the Giants, Pierce appeared in 69 games (all starters) and had 491 tackles (377 solo), 34 tackles for loss, 11 quarterback hits and four interceptions.
Pierce, a Giants fan base and organization favorite, is already on the wish-list for some Giants fans that are banging the table for the dismissal of current defensive coordinator Shane Bowen, who just completed his first season in New York.
Bowen, as of Tuesday evening, remains in his post with the Giants. Giants head coach Brian Daboll told reporters on Monday that he hadn't made any decisions regarding his coaching staff, and that he planned to meet with each member in the coming days to decide if he will make any changes.
However, speculation about Bowen's future arose when team co-owner John Mara told reporters he wasn't happy watching opponents march up and down the field against the Giants defense this season.
If Daboll dismisses Bowen, whose scheme did not appear to be the best fit for the Giants’ personnel, Daboll will be onto his third defensive coordinator in the last four years.
If he does that, the two names that most likely will be the ones to watch for defensive coordinator are Att Eberflus, the former Chicago Bears head coach, and Lou Anarumo, the former Bengals defensive coordinator.