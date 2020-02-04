GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Report | Giants Adding Former Cowboys Assistant Stephen Brown to Coaching Staff

Patricia Traina

The Giants have reportedly hired Stephen Brown, formerly a Cowboys assistant and assistant head coach for the Cowboys, for Joe Judge's new staff, according to SiriusXM NFL radio's Adam Caplan.

Brown was initially hired in 2016 by Jason Garrett, now the Giants' offensive coordinator, when he was the head coach in Dallas. Brown worked as an offensive assistant and assistant to Cowboys running backs coach Gary Brown.

As the assistant to Garrett in Dallas, Brown served as a point person on research projects and day-to-day operations.

Before being hired to Garrett's staff in Dallas, Stephen Brown spent two seasons (2013- 14) with the Buffalo Bills as the assistant to the head coach/special teams assistant where among his duties included assisting with game management decisions.

Brown also spent four seasons (2009-12) was with Syracuse University as a quality control coach and director of recruiting, providing statistical analysis on upcoming opponents, and overseeing all aspects of recruiting.

Brown broke into coaching as a student assistant at his alma mater, the University of Tennessee, under Head Coach Phillip Fulmer. He spent the (2006-08 seasons there.

Brown holds a degree in Sport Management from the University of Tennessee.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Draft Prospect Preview | DT Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

Here's a look at one of the stars of the Senior Bowl.

Ahmed Shifa

by

4234

Giants Roster Rebuilding Season: Quarterbacks

We kick off our series on how we would rebuild the Giants roster for the 2020 season with a look at the quarterbacks.

Patricia Traina

by

BigBlueGmen1986

Giants Free Agency Forecast: Projecting Who Will Be Back and Who Won't

Which Giants free agents will be part of the new era of football under head coach Joe Judge? who will be moving on? Let's take a look at each restricted and unrestricted free agent and see what might make the most sense.

Patricia Traina

How Daniel Jones Must Get Better in Year 2

Daniel Jones had a decent rookie season, but he still has a lot of work to do this off-season to take his game to the next level. With an assist from his college coach and mentor, David Cutcliffe, here is a look at what Jones needs to focus on.

Patricia Traina

Key Players the Giants Are Getting Back from Injured Reserve in 2020

The Giants had a lot of players lose games due to injuries in 2019 (again). While many of those who who ended up on Injured Reserve likely won't be back with the team in 2020, here is a look at three players who will be and who are key to helping to turn the team's misfortunes around.

Patricia Traina

Draft Prospect Preview | Edge K’Lavon Chaisson, LSU

There are plenty of good edge rushers in this draft class. LSU's K'Lavon Chaisson is one who is also pretty stout against the run.

Ahmed Shifa

Memories of Super Sunday

There's nothing quite like Super Bowl Sunday and I have had the pleasure of being there for five games, including four in which the Giants played and four as a member of the media. Here are a few of my fondest behind-the-scenes memories from those games.

Patricia Traina

Nate Solder Reveals How Joe Judge Backs Up Tough Talk with Action

Nate Solder, who worked with Judge for six seasons in New England, shared his enthusiasm about the new Giants head coach and how he relates to his players.

Patricia Traina

Potential NFL Cap Cuts Who'd Fit Perfectly With the Giants

The Giants have a number of roster holes to fill and while they're expected to trim the fat off their own roster, that doesn't mean they won't be open to potentially scooping up players let go by other teams around the league. Here is a look at three potential salary cap cuts from other teams who could draw the Giants' interest.

Patricia Traina

by

Bigblue44

Saquon Barkley Has Positive First Meeting with New Head Coach Joe Judge

And the running back can't wait to get started working with Judge and the rest of the coaching staff.

Patricia Traina