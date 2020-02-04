Report | Giants Adding Former Cowboys Assistant Stephen Brown to Coaching Staff

The Giants have reportedly hired Stephen Brown, formerly a Cowboys assistant and assistant head coach for the Cowboys, for Joe Judge's new staff, according to SiriusXM NFL radio's Adam Caplan.

Brown was initially hired in 2016 by Jason Garrett, now the Giants' offensive coordinator, when he was the head coach in Dallas. Brown worked as an offensive assistant and assistant to Cowboys running backs coach Gary Brown.

As the assistant to Garrett in Dallas, Brown served as a point person on research projects and day-to-day operations.

Before being hired to Garrett's staff in Dallas, Stephen Brown spent two seasons (2013- 14) with the Buffalo Bills as the assistant to the head coach/special teams assistant where among his duties included assisting with game management decisions.

Brown also spent four seasons (2009-12) was with Syracuse University as a quality control coach and director of recruiting, providing statistical analysis on upcoming opponents, and overseeing all aspects of recruiting.

Brown broke into coaching as a student assistant at his alma mater, the University of Tennessee, under Head Coach Phillip Fulmer. He spent the (2006-08 seasons there.

Brown holds a degree in Sport Management from the University of Tennessee.