Report: Giants Host Canadian QB Taylor Elgersma for Workout
New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen, who is always on the lookout to add depth to the roster, apparently does want to add a fourth quarterback to the team’s practice squad, if one can be found.
As such, the Giants have with Canadian Football League quarterback Taylor Elgersma, presumably for a place on the practice squad.
The 23-year-old Elgersma stands 6 feet 3 inches and weighs 227 pounds. He played last season for Wilfrid Laurier University, where he won the Hec Crighton Trophy, awarded to U Sports’ most outstanding player.
In five seasons (40 games) for Laurier, Elgersma completed 775 out of 1,098 pass attempts (70.6%) for 10,306 yards (9.1 avg), 77 touchdowns, and just 32 interceptions. He also picked up 589 rushing yards on 122 attempts (4.8 yards per carry) with 17 scores on the ground.
Elgersma was a second-round pick of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the CFL, but decided to pursue a career in the NFL. In three preseason games with the Packers, he completed 16 of 23 pass attempts for 166 yards and one touchdown.
Elgersma, who was also invited to the NFL combine earlier this year and who was the first-ever Canadian quarteback to receive an invitation to the Senior Bowl, spent this past summer with the Green Bay Packers’ training camp. He was released on August 26.
Schoen, in response to a question about any plans to add a practice squad quarterback, said that the team was “just going to go with three for right now,” also spoke of his regret of not having been able to retain Tommy DeVito, whom the Giants waived and subsequently lost to the New England Patriots, who claimed the New Jersey native’s contract.
For the time being, the Giants are rolling with veterans Russell Wilson nd Jameis Winston and rookie Jaxson Dart as their signal callers. on the 53-man roster.
