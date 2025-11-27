Is Mike McCarthy the Best Man for NY Giants' HC Opening?

The New York Giants have posted double-digit losing seasons 10 times since 2014, and fans are once again imploring team ownership to stop the bleeding by hiring a head coach who can quickly stabilize the franchise.

That someone who, in the opinion of a segment of the fan base, is former Packers and Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy. Some believe Super Bowl XLV champion is a credible candidate who can rescue the Giants from the abyss.

McCarthy is experienced, accomplished, and offensively savvy, making him a reasonable choice.

But in our estimation, he is not the right one at this time.

The biggest downside to McCarthy is that his teams do not usually have an identity to fall back on, or at least not one that is specific to him.

Legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers defined the Green Bay Packers (McCarthy obviously helped develop him), and the Dallas Cowboys owned one of the NFL's more talented rosters during his tenure, but never made it through the playoffs.

McCarthy deserves ample praise for winning a championship and sustaining success, but those squads lacked cohesion in big games far too often.

Clock management issues and the inability to maximize resources repeatedly cost Mike McCarthy in high-stakes situations.

Those are the exact problems the Giants must resolve. Discipline and tenacity have to become part of this franchise's DNA, and when pressure is overwhelming and key players are injured, those qualities can then instinctively activate.

Big Blue has to think about its long-term future and identify the coaches who are most likely to align with it. Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula fits that mold .

Mike McCarthy's expertise may not be what the NY Giants need most.

McCarthy can give young Jaxson Dart sound advice and engineer a solid passing game, but offensive productivity is not currently translating to wins. The Giants were once synonymous with excellent defense. Now, they are allowing almost 28 points per game and have blown five fourth-quarter leads.

New York needs to move with strength and purpose. The offense does not have to be the focal point. The unit will be most impactful by capitalizing on opportunities the defense gives it rather than working tirelessly to create them.

Sure, McCarthy can bring in a qualified defensive coordinator to make the necessary adjustments, but again, the top priority should be to effect lasting change.

Brian Daboll ignited the Giants in 2022. Where is that spark now, though? Mike McCarthy is superior to the recently fired Giants head coach and the few who preceded him, but that does not mean he will orchestrate a genuine turnaround.

There was a time when this union would have made more sense. The organization interviewed him for the same job in 2020. Both parties are in different places now, however.

New York has to get better, but it also has to form good habits that will carry on for the years to come. I do not believe McCarthy is the person to oversee this critical mission.

