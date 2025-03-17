Report: Giants Host WR Zach Pascal for Free-agent Visit
As the New York Giants wait to settle their veteran bridge quarterback situation, they are forging ahead with the second wave of free agency by making their offense even more attractive to a potential veteran signal-caller.
The Giants are hosting free-agent wide receiver Zach Pascal, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. The 6-foot-2 and 215-pound Pascal entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Old Dominion in 2017 Washington but didn't make their roster.
Pascal spent his rookie season with the Titans. In 2018, he was claimed off waivers by the Colts, with whom he played through 2021, crossing paths with current Giants receivers coach Mike Groh, who was with the Colts from 2020-2021.
After a stop in Philadelphia in 2022, Pascal joined the Cardinals for the last two seasons. He has appeared in 112 regular-season games with 47 starts and has caught 169 passes out of 292 pass targets for 2,057 yards (12.2 average), with 16 touchdowns.
The interest in Pascal raises a question about the future of Jalin Hyatt, the Giants' 2023 third-round pick, whom they traded up to acquire.
The 2022 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner has appeared in 33 games over two seasons for the Giants with 10 starts. After catching 23 passes out of 40 targets for 373 yards as a rookie, Hyatt, unable to beat out Darius Slayton last summer for the WR2 role, saw his numbers take a significant nosedive.
Last year, Hyatt, who has yet to record a touchdown in two seasons, caught just eight balls out of 19 targets for 62 yards.
With the Giants having re-signed Slayton to a three-year deal and Malik Nabers and Wan’Dale Robinson already on the roster, the receiver room is crowded when everyone is healthy.
Should they add Pascal to the mix, it will be interesting to see if the Giants might look to trade Hyatt during next month’s draft to move up in the draft order.
The Titans, who hold the first overall pick in the draft, still need help at the receiver spot after failing to re-sign Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. Although the Titans did land veteran Van Jefferson, they could still use an outside receiver to complement Calvin Ridley.
And if the Giants are indeed looking to move up to the first overall slot in the draft, throwing Hyatt into any deal could be enticing enough for the Titans to make that move.