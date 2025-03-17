Report: Quarterback Jameis Winston to Visit Giants
Free-agent quarterback Jameis Winston, who, per NJ Advance Media, said that he “absolutely” would sign with the Giants if they wanted him so he could “keep playing and do what I do best,” just took a step closer to making that desire happen.
Winston, most recently with the Cleveland Browns, will meet with the Giants on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported.
The Giants, perhaps growing impatient with Aaron Rodgers to decide if he wants to join them as their bridge quarterback, have already met with Russell Wilson and Joe Flacco about the position.
Although Winston, unlike the other bridge quarterback candidates linked to the Giants this offseason, has never been to a Super Bowl, the 2013 Heisman Trophy winner has some impressive accomplishments on his NFL resume.
These include a Pro Bowl berth in 2015 and the NFL passing yards leader in 2019.
Winston, the Bucs' first overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft, played for Tampa Bay for five seasons, the Saints for four seasons, and the Browns for one, that being last year.
Winston took over the Browns starting quarterback role when DeShaun Watson tore his Achilles in Week 7.
Winston, a 10-year NFL veteran, has a regular-season career 61.2 completion percentage (1,944 out of 3,178) in 105 games (87 starts). He's thrown for 24,225 yards, 154 touchdowns, and 111 interceptions.
Owner of a strong arm and a signal caller who isn’t afraid to take the deep shots down the field, Winston also boasts a 46.9% success rate in picking up the minimum requisite yardage on each down and has an 86.4 career quarterback rating.
Winston also offers mobility as a rusher. He’s run 323 times in his career for 1,297 yards, 111 first downs, and 12 touchdowns.
The Browns reportedly have little interest in bringing Winston back. They met with Wilson last Thursday, a day before Wilson visited with the Giants.
Rodgers, meanwhile, is reportedly waiting to see if the Vikings are willing to make him an offer, but Rodgers has kept his cards close to the vest regarding which way he might be leaning.