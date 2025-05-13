Report: Receiver Gabe Davis to Visit Giants
In the week's least surprising news, wide receiver Gabe Davis, recently cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars one year into a three-year, $39 million contract, will reportedly meet with New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen on Wednesday.
The report of the pending meeting comes as no surprise because Schoen and Davis were in Buffalo when they scouted and drafted Davis, so they know him well.
The Giants, remember, didn’t draft a receiver last month. They gave up one of their third-round picks, which otherwise might have gone toward drafting a receiver, so that they could move up to select quarterback Jaxson Dart.
Although the Giants brought back Darius Slayton on a three-year contract, it’s been long believed that the Giants were looking to add another outside receiver capable of stretching the field and taking some of the onus off of Malik Nabers.
Davis was a fourth-round pick by the Bills in 2020, and a receiver whom Schoen personally scouted in his then-role as Bills assistant general manager. The 6-foot-2, 225-pounder played his college ball at Central Florida and went on to play four seasons with the Bills, appearing in 64 games with 47 starts and catching 163 passes out of 299 targets for 2,730 yards and 27 touchdowns.
Last year with the Jaguars, Davis dealt with a torn meniscus in his left knee, the injury occuring in November, for which he was looking at least six months recovery time. Davis was limited to 10 games with nine starts and caught 20 balls out of 42 pass attempts for 239 yards and two touchdowns.
Between the Jaguars having a new general manager and head coach, Davis’s contract, and the additions of Travis Hunter this year and Brian Thomas last year via the draft, Davis became expendable.
Davis, whom the Jaguars released with a failed physical designation, reportedly visited with the 49ers earlier this week.
