SEE IT. Giants IDL Dexter Lawrence Hams It Up at the Pro Bowl | News Briefs
FEB. 1. GIANTS IDL DEXTER LAWRENCE HAMS IT UP AT THE PRO BOWL. New York Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence didn’t have much to smile about during the 2024 season between the team’s 3-14 record, the worst in its 100-year history, and his season-ending injury.
But Lawrence, a team leader and defensive captain who is widely respected for his easygoing leadership style, seemed to be having a blast at this year’s Pro Bowl skills challenge down in Orlando, Florida.
Lawrence was caught on video egging on his fellow NFC all-stars to attempt his "Sexy Dexy" sack celebraton dance.
Among those who tried to replicate it--some with success and some without--included fellow Giants teammate Malik Nabers, Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon, Bucs defensive lineman Vita Vea, and Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson.
Lawrence, nicknamed “Sexy Dexy, did his to dance nine times this past season, one each for his career-high nine sacks recorded in just 12 games.
The only member of the Giants to be voted as a "starter" for the annual Pro Bowl, Lawrence attended despite having had his 2024 campaign cut short due to a dislocated elbow suffered against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving.
FEB. 1. GIANTS ASSISTANT COACH GETS ANOTHER INTERVIEW. New York Giants assistant quarterbacks coach Christian Jones, who last month interviewed for the Cleveland Browns quarterbacks coach role that ultimately went to Ashton Grant, will reportedly get another chance at landing a similar role, this time with the Seatle Seahawks.
Jones just completed his third season with the Giants and his second as the assistant quarterbacks coach. In his first season with the team (2022), he was an offensive assistant. He has spent the last two seasons in his current role.
Before joining the Giants, Jones spent three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, his first NFL coaching job. One of those seasons was as an offensive quality control coach, and two as an assistant wide receivers coach.
Before coming to the NFL, Jones was an offensive assistant and offensive line coach with Northwestern University, his alma mater in 2017, and then a graduate assistant at the University of Texas.
Jones played wide receiver for Northwestern, finishing his college career with 128 receptions for 1,509 yards and eight touchdowns in 51 games played.
If he is offered and accepts the Seahawks job, he will become the third known Giants assistant coach to leave the team for another position, following Zak Kur and Ben Burress.
He’d also be the fifth known change on head coach Brian Daboll’s staff, joining Kur, Burress, cornerbacks coach Jerome Henderson, and safeties coach Michael Treier, the latter two having been dismissed by Daboll.