Video Mailbag: Most Underrated Off-season Pickup, Coaching and More

Welcome to the Giants Country weekly mailbag. For this edition, I am experimenting with a video format that I tried to keep short yet detailed enough to do justice to the questions asked.

And speaking of the questions, great job as always with the variety and the depth, folks! Before I recorded the video I took the time to do a little research on each so that I could deliver the most detailed and best possible answers.   

I limited the questions to five for this week so that the video didn't go too long. But moving forward, perhaps I'll do a combination of a video and a written mailbag if I receive a lot of questions.

I know there hasn't been much "new" football news to discuss, but please keep those cards and letters coming. 

Moving forward, let me know what you think about the video mailbag. Do you want to see more like it or would you rather I go back to the traditional written mailbag format?

Drop a comment below this article with your thoughts. Oh and regardless of what format you want to see, if you want to get involved in the next mailbag, the information on how to participate is at the end of the video.

