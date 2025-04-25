Giants Country

WATCH: New York Giants OLB Abdul Carter, QB Jaxson Dart Arrive in East Rutherford

Less than 24 hours after hearing their names called by the New York Giants in the draft, Abdul Carter and Jaxson Dart flew into town to get started in what will hopefully be lengthy careers in Blue.

Patricia Traina

Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Abdul Carter after the New York Giants select him as the number three pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field.
Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Abdul Carter after the New York Giants select him as the number three pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
EAST RUTHERFORD — New York Giants outside linebacker Abdul Carter and quarterback Jaxson Dart are officially in the house at the team’s East Rutherford facility ahead of a media session with Giants beat writers.

Carter, the former Penn State standout, was in Green Bay last night, where he learned of his NFL future while his friends and family supported him. 

After holding a conference call with the Giants media shortly after his selection as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 draft, Carter was on his way to New Jersey. 

Dart, for whom the Giants traded up to get in the draft, drew high praise from head coach Brian Daboll, who spoke of how impressed he was with the former Ole Miss signal caller

"I think he's got a lot of qualities you look for in a good quarterback," Daboll said. "He's tough, makes good decisions with the football, pushes the ball down the field, has athletic ability, played in a really tough conference, started there at USC as a young guy.

"But did a really good job throughout this process of our meetings, board work, workouts and the tape that we liked."

Both will presumably have a busy afternoon in East Rutherford, where, in addition to the press conference, they'll also get to explore more of the facility, meet the team’s staff, and maybe even get a jump start on getting fitted for their new Giants gear ahead of the team’s rookie minicamp, which is set to begin two weeks from today.

