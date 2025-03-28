Which Proposed Rule Changes Make Most Sense for NFL?
The offseason is always the time to tinker with ways to improve the game, and although the NFL is king, there are ways it can help improve the game for the players and coaches on the field and the experience for the people who enjoy the game at home.
The NFL announced all the proposed rule changes that will be discussed at the annual league meetings next week, a summary of the most significant provided courtesy of CBS Sports.
Some of the proposed changes seem spiteful, such as the Packers' proposal to abolish the “Tush Push.”
Even though the Packers argued that no skill is involved, their argument fell on deaf ears because no other team is as effective at running the “Tush Push” as the Eagles. It would be difficult to see them complain about the play if they were as successful at it.
Other proposed changes make sense because they establish the same rules regardless of when the game is played.
One such example is the Eagles’ proposal that the regular season overtime rules be changed to match the playoff overtime rules.
It makes little sense that the playoffs have an entirely different set of rules. The NFL regular season is the most critical regular season in all professional sports. Every game counts, so it makes sense that the rules match those of the high-stakes postseason.
Of all the proposed rules changes, two will instantly make the game more enjoyable to watch and more equitable for everyone involved on the field.
The first rule change is virtual measurement. According to CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones, the NFL is proposing to use virtual measurements to determine a first down.
This is the most no-brainer rule change since ESPN started using the yellow “1st Down” line in 1998.
Having a line on the ground all these years, only to watch the officials stop the game, gather the chain crew, and walk the set-up out to the field to get a measurement on something we can clearly see from our television, was frustrating.
This rule change would also eliminate this needless charade. Tennis uses technology to decide if a ball is in or out, and soccer uses technology to decide whether players are on or offside.
Even baseball uses technology to determine balls and strikes at the minor league level. The NFL's innovation at the speed of baseball tells you that this should have been added years ago.
The Detroit Lions suggested the second rule change to create more competitive equality. They want to change the penalty for defensive holding and illegal contact. They believe awarding the offense five yards and an automatic first down is far too punitive for the defense. That makes all the sense in the world.
The current rule assumes that the play's results would have been fruitful for the offense, and giving them a free first down does not make sense. Five yards is good enough when they get to replay the down. Why bail them out with a new set of downs?
There are three different outcomes in a pass play, and two are bad. To reward the one good thing so heavily is unbalanced, giving the offense an unfair advantage, which defensive players and coaches have been talking about for a long time.
Anytime you have antiquated rules or give one side an unfair advantage, people should look into changing them.
Two things turn fans off. The first is when they see things that are wrong, which could be easily fixed.
The other is when they feel that something is unfair. Yes, it may take an advantage away from one side, but it ultimately means more fair and above-board competition to enjoy.
