Giants LB Tremaine Edmunds Could Be Key to Big Blue's Return to Postseason

The New York Giants have made many moves during the first week of free agency, but one may stand out above the rest.

Signing former Chicago Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds has given the Giants their leader on defense, which is an uber-important role on a team coached by John Harbaugh. Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport believes it is one of the biggest steals league-wide in free agency.

"The 2026 season will be Edmunds' ninth, but he's still just 27 years old. In all eight of his pro seasons, Edmunds has surpassed 100 total tackles. The former Buffalo Bills first-round pick has made two Pro Bowls. He has started all 119 games he’s played," Davenport wrote.

"Edmunds has the range to stay on the field in passing situations. He has extensive experience wearing the "green dot" helmet communicator. And he should be a leader for John Harbaugh's defense in New York."

Tremaine Edmunds Signing Will Make Giants Look Smart

Former Chicago Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds could turn out to be a steal for the NY Giants. | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

The Giants were hoping to add someone who brought better value than Bobby Okereke, who was cut by the team earlier this month. While Edmunds is making slightly more at $12 million per year compared to Okereke, who has made $9 million per year, this is a smart signing by the Giants.

The Giants have a proven veteran leader in Edmunds, who can completely transform the defense. Every Harbaugh-led defense has had a strong middle linebacker, and Edmunds could be that for the team .

On top of that, the Giants will likely be looking for a linebacker in this year's NFL draft. There is a chance the team could go as early as number five overall with Ohio State's Arvell Reese or Sonny Styles .

Reese can play inside or outside, but Styles would play in the middle with Edmunds, replacing Micah McFadden, who was re-signed to a one-year deal after missing last season with a foot injury.

Either way, having a veteran leader like Edmunds for a young star in the making could have a positive impact on the organization for many years to come.

The two could form one of the best linebacker tandems in the NFL, and that could be the missing piece to the puzzle the Giants need to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2022.