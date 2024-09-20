"Worry Meter" About Giants is "Extremely High," One Report Claims
The 2024 NFL season is only two weeks old, but for teams like the New York Giants that have yet to record their first win, Pro Football Focus believes the “worry meter” should be off the charts.
Bradley Locker, who assessed each team’s worry meter, blames quarterback Daniel Jones, writing, "Despite playing better in Week 2, Jones has still been a below-average quarterback, ranking 20th in PFF passing grade with only one big-time throw across 70 attempts.
"The most damning part is that the Giants offensive line is actually protecting him much better, ranking sixth in pass-blocking grade, not to mention that both Malik Nabers and Wan'Dale Robinson have flashed."
Locker went on to say "things could get ugly fast - potentially leading to Jones' benching."
Interestingly Locker seemed to gloss over the defense and its performance, which last week against the Washington Commanders, was not good. New York continued its struggles against the run defense, allowing 215 yards on 35 carries, 133 of those yards to running back Brian Robinson.
And Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels had himself a nice afternoon throwing the ball, completing 23 of 29 pass attempts for 226 yards despite being sacked five times, as the Giants played a bend-but-don’t-break defense in which the vaunted pass rushers, Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibofaux, didn’t do enough.
Locker did say, “Shane Bowen’s defense could fare better as the season progresses, especially expecting more from its three-tiered talent,” but it seems his sights are on
Jones and the offense, which did play better last week in the loss to Washington.
Jones told reporters on Wednesday that no one in the locker room is freaking out over the 0-2 start.
"I think everyone realizes our record. I think everybody understands that, but no one's
discouraged or no one's letting that affect our preparation and how hard we work going into the game," he said.
"There's a great energy and feel in the building still, and I think that that's important and important to our preparation, important to our process and making sure we're practicing well and preparing to play well. We know the record, but it's a long season, and we've got a good football team."
Head coach Brian Daboll sounded more bullish on Jones than Locker.
"Made good decisions. Threw the ball where he needed to throw the ball. That's what we'll try to get him to do this week."
Assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Mike Kafka also offered a positive review of Jones’s Week 2 showing.
“I thought Daniel did a nice job,” he said. “He took advantage of his opportunities downfield. I thought he was decisive but still has plenty to improve on, but good job last week.”
This is a "make-or-break" season for Jones, who is in Year 2 of the four-year, $160 million contract he signed after leading the team to the postseason for the first time since 2016 back in 2022. The Giants can terminate the contract after this season, as all the guaranteed money will have been paid out, unless, for some reason, Jones suffers an injury that triggers the injury guarantee in the deal.
Locker is not wrong in where he has placed the Giants in terms of the panic meter, but to blame it all on Jones is a bit of a stretch.