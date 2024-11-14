NFL Insider Weighs In on Daniel Jones's Future with Giants
When the New York Giants drafted quarterback Daniel Jones sixth overall in 2019, the hope was they had found their next Eli Manning.
Six years later, it hasn’t worked out that way for numerous reasons, including injury, coaching changes, and, most of all, performance. And now Jones, whose flaws have been put on national display probably more times than the Giants would have liked, is facing the likely end of his career with the team that drafted him.
So believes ESPN insider Adam Schefter, who on the network’s UnSPORTSmanlike program, opined that Jones likely took his last snap with the team.
“I think that when they get back from the bye, they'll turn to Drew Lock as they're restarting quarterback and put Jones on ice as insurance. They can’t risk it,” Schefter said.
Schefter pointed out how, in prior weeks, head coach Brian Daboll had stood firm when asked about Jones's hold on the starting role. But after they fell to 2-8 on the season, Daboll refused to back his struggling quarterback, saying that everything would be evaluated during the team’s bye week.
General manager Joe Schoen told reporters this week in response to a question about the $23 million injury guarantee in the quarterback’s contract that any decisions made about Jones would be a “football decision.”He also echoed what Daboll said about taking the coming week to evaluate everything, not just about the quarterback, but also the team.
The Giants were favored against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday but suffered a 20-17 overtime defeat. Jones completed 22 of 37 passes for 190 yards. Jones had a horrible first half in which he missed wide-open receivers and hesitated with his reads.
He was better in the second half, taking advantage of the Panthers' playing prevent defense. He brought the team back to tie the game only to lose it in overtime. Jones did his part to contribute to the loss, throwing two interceptions in the red zone.
Jones has been unable to recapture the spark he had in 2022 which led to him getting a four-year, $160 million contract extension. He’s completed 63.3% of his passes for 2,070 yards, eight touchdowns, and seven interceptions. In addition, Jones also has two touchdowns and 265 yards on 67 carries on the ground. Still, the Giants have remained stagnant, even with a scrappy defense, which leads the NFL in sacks (36).
Since the Giants don't appear to be finding a spark this season, the recent urgency against Jones is understandable. In recent weeks, the cries for Jones to be benched have intensified, and now those calling for that might finally be getting their wish.