NY Giants, NY Jets Set to Challenge Each Other in Joint Practices
It’s not quite real football as there will be player safety parameters in place, but the New York Giants, who begin the first of two joint practices with the New York Jets on Tuesday day in Florham Park, the Jets’ home turf, will get an opportunity to get a little extra quality work in against an opponent that they haven’t seen all summer.
“It’s good to go against different schemes, different players, matchups, as long as you practice the right way,” Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Sunday.
“(New York Jets Head Coach Aaron Glenn) and I have a really good relationship. We’ve discussed our scheduling several times, focusing on what we aim to achieve. This includes good, competitive work against different teams that do different things and have different matchups.
“We’re able to look at their team, they’re able to look at us. We got a lot of players out there that are competing for a roster spot, so I think it serves multiple roles.”
Both teams share several similarities, notably their new starting quarterbacks: the Giants have Russell Wilson, and the Jets have Justin Fields, who were teammates with the Steelers last year.
Both teams also have receivers who are among the league’s best, the Giants having Malik Nabers and the Jets having Garrett Wilson, both of whom will put the other’s defensive secondary to the test.
And the Giants' revamped pass rush, which includes rookie Abdul Carter, figures to give the Jets’ offensive line, bearing three first-round picks (left tackle Olu Fashanu, right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, and right tackle Armand Membou), a run for its money.
“We want to practice the right way, get work out of it, try to keep the being on the ground and cheap shots and all that other stuff out of it,” Daboll said of the goals for the next two days.
“It’s like we’re practicing against one another on our own teams, but get work out of it against different skillsets, different schemes.”
Glenn shared Daboll’s sentiments about the upcoming joint practices.
"I think the players enjoy that because they go against somebody different than their own guys,” he told the Jets beat writers last week. “You get a chance to test yourself against some of the other elite players in this league.
"That D-line they have, now I know our O-line is looking forward to competing against those guys. So, to get a chance to go against another team with really good athletes, really good players, like that's what you look forward to.”
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.