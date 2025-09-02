NY Giants RB Tyrone Tracy, Jr. Reflects on Growth from Rookie Season
New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy, Jr had quite the rookie season last year.
A fifth-round draft pick out of Purdue, the one-time receiver who converted to running back only two years before being drafted by the Giants, saw himself quickly ascend from being the No. 2 back behind starter Devin Singletary to the top dog in the running back rotation.
That ascension included 849 yards on 195 carries (4.3 yards per carry), five rushing touchdowns, 39 first downs, and 35 forced missed tackles, all of which were decent enough numbers for Tracy.
But there were also flaws in his game, the biggest of which was his ball security, where he lost both of his fumbles as a runner, and had six dropped passes as a receiver out of the backfield.
Improving his ball security has been a major point of emphasis for Tracy this offseason, who told reporters on Monday that he’s approaching a different level in terms of his overall game.
“I think that first and foremost, my IQ, just the way that I think about football in general, is higher than it was last year,” he said.
“I think my confidence level, the way I carry myself on the football field, is different from it was last year. Last year, I was kind of just going with the flow.
“But this year, it's more like I'm out there, I'm playing, I know that I'm playing, I know that I'm starting. It's a different type of energy, a different type of confidence that I'm carrying myself with this year.”
Tracy admitted that there were times last season when he questioned his worthiness to be on an NFL field, doubts that ultimately dissipated as his confidence grew stronger.
While willing to take accountability for his mistakes and shortcomings, he now understands that he indeed belongs and plays a very important role on the Giants' offense.
“This year, I have the reassurance and the confidence to know that I can do this. And then, when I look at my game, I think I just have to be a little more decisive, understanding defenses a little bit more, and coming back to football IQ,” he said.
That’s all good news for a Giants rushing attack that finished 23rd (104.9 yards/game) last year.
Tracy is only one piece of the puzzle, of course, but a determined one to be a part of the solution moving forward.
“I'm really just trying to produce at a high level, execute at a high level,” he said. “I feel like if I do that every game, day in and day out, I could be a really good back for this team.”
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.