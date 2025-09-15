NY Giants Week 2 Defensive/Special Teams Review: Player-by-Player Rundown
The New York Giants' defense was highly touted in the preseason as having the talent to potentially become a top-10 unit. Through two games, however, they have looked anything but, ranking at or near the bottom of the league in every major statistical category.
Is it the coaching or the execution? We think it’s a combination of the two, to be honest.
For instance, we question defensive coordinator Shane Bowen’s decision not to rush Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott more than he did in overtime.
We also question whether inside linebacker Bobby Okereke took a deep enough drop on tight end Jake Ferguson’s 18-yard catch over the middle during the game-tying field goal drive.
Additionally, we wonder why safety Dane Belton backed off, creating a wide-open opportunity for the tight end to make the catch.
The Giants' defense recorded two sacks, an interception, and allowed just 51 yards across the 12 plays (4.3 YPP). Brian Burns, Abdul Carter, and Kayvon Thibodeaux were on the field together through the first three quarters of play (26.1% playtime).
That said, with the scheme, we credit Bowen for figuring out a way to get Abdul Carter, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Brian Burns on the field more this week. Per NFL Pro, that trio was on the field together for 54.1% of the play time, the defense allowing 148 yards across the 20 plays (7.4 YPP).
While it might be stylish to put all the blame on Bowen–and make no mistake, there were things he could have done better–we think the flop needs to be shared by everyone.
Let’s get into the individual players.
Defensive Line
Dexter Lawrence II: After last week’s non-showing by the defense’s best player, we were expecting a higher-level performance out of Lawrence, even if the Dallas O-line is still one of the best in the league.
Lawrence did play better, working his way to four solo tackles and a couple of pressures. But late in the game, the defense really sagged, especially in overtime, and no one looked more sluggish than Lawrence, who couldn’t beat a backup center 1-on-1 on several OT pass plays.
This raises a question, at least in our minds, regarding Lawrence’s conditioning and if holding him out of preseason games was the smart thing to do–or did they do so because of a potential concern about the defensive tackle’s conditioning.
Regardless, we hope the Lawrence of old shows up soon for this defense.
Roy Robertson-Harris: Getting flagged not once but twice for roughing the passer (the second one was a bad call), Robertson-Harris also had his lone tackle on the day wiped out by an offside penalty.
He was also flagged for an offside of his own. The two big vets of this D-line certainly didn't come up big inside this week, though give Robertson-Harris credit for getting to the quarterback on those two plays that turned out so badly.
Darius Alexander: The third-round rookie defensive tackle got his first taste of the NFL after being inactive last week, getting a uniform because of the injury-related inactive status of Rakeem Nunez-Roches.
We thought Alexander held up well to the double-team attacks that invariably came his way, along with his partner, D.J. Davidson. The run defense held up well when they were on the field, which is a good sign.
Alexander actually got his first hit on an NFL quarterback this week. On this second-quarter snap, he did a good job using his hands to keep the Dallas blocker off his upper body, thus allowing himself to swim upfield for the hit.
D.J. Davidson: Getting his usual rotation snaps over the nose, Davidson didn’t get on the stat sheet in his snaps, but he took up space and held up well between the tackles.
This defense definitely needs to get more dynamic in the pit. We thought this unit was upgraded in the offseason, but thus far, that hasn’t shown up in two games played.
Elijah Garcia: Getting his second elevation from the practice squad, Garcia contributed in his limited snaps big-time by bull-rushing for a 9-yard sack that blew up Dallas’s second possession in overtime.
Garcia played his physical DE game throughout his time on the field, but the big play was unexpected and much-needed on a tiring defense.
Outside Linebackers
Brian Burns: Continuing to lead the edge group with inspired play, Burns has been this defense’s best player through the first two weeks.
This week, he had another sack, his third of the year, two huge hits in the flat while defending short passes, three total tackles, and 1 knocked down pass at the line of scrimmage.
Burns’s aggressive brand of defense created numerous pressures coming off the edge, just missing on two other sacks. His hits in the flat were the defense’s biggest hits of the day.
He’s really elevated his game (health?) above last year’s solid effort.
Kayvon Thibodeaux: Another defender who has picked up his game, Thibodeaux recorded one sack, five tackles, and several more pressures on the pocket.
We really like how Thibodeaux is defending the run this year, with improved physicality and play recognition allowing him to beat blockers to the punch.
He’s made a concerted effort to improve his strength level top to bottom and commit to playing a more physical brand of football.
Abdul Carter: This much-heralded rookie has struggled so far to find his tread. He really belongs lining up on the edges where his talents match up.
However, most of his pass rushes have come between the tackles, and he’s getting eaten up by bigger blockers. He’s not finding space to thrive, and so he’s struggling.
He’s also missing some tackles that need to be completed. He managed one quarterback hit right up the gut, but only got in on one tackle. That’s just not enough production for a talent of his caliber.
Chauncey Golston: Getting a smattering of mostly edge snaps, Golston’s another one who can’t find much space in the crowded edge room.
He’s playing with his hand in the ground, which we think is where he belongs, but the results have been disappointing.
We like how he works his way to the ball on running downs, and he plays on his feet. It seems like just a matter of time before he starts making an impact on this defense.
Inside Linebackers
Bobby Okerke: Compiling another 10 tackles today, after a league-leading 16 last week, we remain convinced that Okereke is not 100% physically.
In fact, we think that’s why opposing defenses are going right at him between the tackles since he isn’t holding up physically and seems inconsistent in filling holes.
He makes most of his tackles in pursuit of the drag-down variety. There hasn’t been a defining hit or play out of him in two weeks.
Last year’s back injury seems like the obvious reason for his inability to maintain quickness; he’s been juked easily in space in both of this year’s games.
His pass defense has also been lethargic. On Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson’s 18-yard pickup in the fourth quarter (the drive that set up the game-tying field goal), Okereke appeared to take too deep a drop in the coverage.
By the time the ball was out of Prescott’s hand, the linebacker couldn’t get over to make a play on the ball. It’s nice that he’s putting up numbers, but he sure isn’t passing the eye test.
Darius Muasau/Chris Board: – Getting the start with Micah McFadden on IR, Muasau was average in his play across the board today before leaving with a concussion in the third quarter. He was replaced by Chris Board, who also had to leave the game due to a chest injury.
Swayze Bozeman: After Board left the field, this practice squad elevation got a handful of snaps late and should have gotten credit for a tackle that he didn’t. He was also the guilty party called for the penalty on the opening kickoff that wiped out a nice return.
Defensive Backs
Paulson Adebo: For most of the afternoon, the Giants’ CB1 was matched against big-body receiver George Pickens, and sad to say, it did not go well.
Pickens finished with five catches for 68 yards and a touchdown, all against Adebo, who stayed within the same zip code with Pickens but always seemed a step behind.
Pickens torched Adebo for three catches, including the 1-yard front corner touchdown route, on the fourth quarter drive that gave Dallas a 34-30 lead. It says a lot when the opposing offense goes right at you in crunch time.
Adebo was also flagged for a 23-yard pass interference call on Pickens, which we think could have gone either way.
Give Adebo credit for 11 solo tackles and a team-leading 13 total tackles. He’s very alert to developments and is always quick to help his mates and stick his nose into their situations.
We like how he plays the game as a team player, but this week, his coverage was lacking.
Cor’Dale Flott: Through two games, Flott has been the team’s best cover corner and has solidified his hold on the CB2 spot with his solid play.
He’s not just reading and reacting to his man; he’s reading situations better and getting more involved.
We counted two deflections in coverage, plus several more snaps where tight coverage forced an incompletion.
Flott will never be a tackling machine (two tackles), but it’s his improved coverage ability that is opening some eyes.
That said, he still has to prove himself against bigger names. He was rarely matched up against CeeDee Lamb on the outside, which was surprising, but a good thing, as Lamb would likely have out-physicaled Flott.
Dru Phillips: This second-year player appears to be improving his recognition skills this year, with the coaches assigning him responsibilities out of the slot. However, he continues to make too many mental mistakes.
On the 10-yard touchdown pass, he simply cannot give up the inside in that slot situation; that route was wide open and too easy.
He also allowed several flat completions when playing zone and wandered inside, where a safety was lurking; he needs to know where his help is.
His personal foul call on CeeDee Lamb was a legit foul, and was just plain stupid. He was also flagged twice for pass interference.
Phillips has the talent and physicality to excel in this game – just look at his 11 total tackles, the two passes he knocked away in coverage, and the diving interception that was a pivotal play in the game.
Phillips’ tackling and short zone reactions are instinctive and of high quality. We love how he plays the game, but there’s so much more room for improvement.
Deonte Banks: We suspect that the Cowboys ran so many 4-receiver groupings just to get Banks on the field. Invariably, the coaches matched him up against Lamb, which is just not fair.
Banks may have the size and physical ability to play with Lamb, but the match-up above the neck is light-years in Dallas’ favor here.
Banks was called for one pass interference call on Lamb, and most, if not all, of Lamb’s big plays went against Banks.
Give Banks credit for his six solo tackles, several in run support, but he still bailed out of being physical on the 33-yard TD run and allowed a receiver to seal him away from the play. Banks had a real chance to blow up that play, but he did not.
Tyler Nubin: We’re looking for this second-year player to cut out the missed tackles, and this week, he seemed better.
There was indeed one miss when he couldn’t wrap up, but there were several others where he seemed to break down better and finish.
He had four solo tackles and one just-missed INT on a deflection. His edge blitzes need to be better timed. When he gets moving, he’s like a truck out there, but so far, he’s been several steps too late crashing the pocket.
We like how he’s playing his zone responsibilities, both short and deep. He seems to be playing a bit more under control, which is something else we’re looking for.
Jevon Holland: We continue to really like how this newcomer is playing the game. He’s been such a good tackler through two weeks, showing legit reliability in space when it’s just him and no one else. His six total tackles came all over the field. He’s shown a good feel for attacking the line of scrimmage on running plays, playing with solid discipline.
He had a chance for an end zone INT today, but the throw was bad; Holland had broken on the play and was there. It seems like just a matter of time before these two safeties start making big plays. Holland is especially around the ball a lot.
Dane Belton: With the defense getting gutted at inside linebacker this year, it looks like the coaches will be using Belton in almost every passing situation, which this week was often.
He received more snaps than usual and played his smart, positional game effectively. But he was also beaten by tight end routes too often for these eyes, as he’s not a tight end.
That 18-yard catch by Jake Ferguson? Why was Belton retreating instead of coming up on Ferguson to get himself in a position to make the play?
Belton did knock away one pass in coverage, but there were more losses than wins on his ledger in that regard. He finished with three total tackles. We expect to see a lot more of him as the injuries mount.
Special Teams
Graham Gano: The Giants veteran placekicker did everything he was asked to do – field goals of 38, 33, and 33 yards, four extra points, and some solid pinpoint kickoffs.
Yet, he was blown out of the water by the Dallas kicker who nailed field goals of 51, 44, 64, and 46 yards. So it goes, as they say.
Jamie Gillan: – Besides a busy day holding, Gillan only punted three times this week, two of them being positives.
Alas, when the team needed him to come up big and perhaps flip the field a bit in overtime, he responded with a sub-par 41-yard punt, which was fair-caught at the DAL 38, which is pretty good field position.
That Dallas didn’t do anything with this field position does not take away from the fact that Gillan continues to be inconsistent, especially under pressure. You never know what you’re going to get, and it’s usually less than NFL average.
Casey Kreiter: We always know what we’re getting from this veteran snapper, which is consistency.
Gunner Olszewski: Playing a big-time game, Olszewski started things off with a big 64-yard kickoff return that was brought back via penalty. He then followed up with three solid north-south punt returns totaling 38 yards (long of 21).
On his punt returns, Olszewski never failed to get through the first gunner wave of coverage.
Olszewski also returned another kickoff for 29 yards and overall gave the team a clean return game that was reliable and at times explosive.
Swayze Bozeman: The Giants' practice squad elevation was caught for a very legit holding call on the game’s opening kickoff, which negated a 64-yard return. Bozeman also got in on a kickoff tackle.
Dane Belton: The team’s stellar punt coverage fullback got in on one punt return tackle and also contributed on kickoff contain with two additional tackles. The team is very comfortable kicking to Belton’s edge, where his contain is so reliable and physical.
Art Green: Getting the strongside gunner start once again, Green was solid in all of his coverages. He also finished off a tackle on kickoff coverage.
Nic Jones: Though he didn’t get in on any special teams tackles, Jones was solid with his gunner play throughout.
Jevon Holland/Tyler Nubin: The coaches continue to run their two strongest and most reliable secondary players out there on kickoff coverage, which, with the new rules changes, has really opened up things on these returns.
Each safety recorded a kickoff tackle with a solid wrap-up. Nubin also drew a block in the back of the flag.
Abdul Carter: A Dallas punt blocker not only decided to arm rip Carter, but he also stuck his foot out and tripped the rookie–all right in front of an official who didn’t bother to throw a flag.
Beaux Collins: We really liked how Collins played off his blocker on two separate kickoff coverages to get in on the tackles.
Collins’ physicality and size are legit, at least in this regard. We’d love to see him become more involved with the offense, given Jalin Hyatt's deep placement on the receiver depth chart, partly due to his lack of interest in special teams. Collins’ size/speed combo is dripping with potential.
Chris Board: Before he left the game late with an injury, Board got in on two kickoff coverage tackles.
Chauncey Golston: Golston contributed with a kickoff coverage tackle and showed up around several other piles.
Beau Brade: The team’s recent waiver pickup at safety drew two holding calls on kickoff coverage and also contributed with a tackle on another kickoff coverage.
