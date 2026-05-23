Andrew Thomas Reacts to New Roster Pieces Amid Injury Management

New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas has been with the team since 2020, when he was the fourth overall pick out of the draft. And all throughout that time, Thomas has not only experienced the frustrations of mostly losing seasons, but also his own personal frustrations with injuries that have cost him chunks of seasons.

But for the soft-spoken Thomas, who has chosen to let his play do his talking for him unless he’s asked to stand before the media on the podium, he’s only worried about one thing as he gears up for his seventh NFL season and his first under new head coach John Harbaugh.

“All I can do is control what I can control. That's trying to be the best player and best leader I can be,” he said Friday following the team’s third OTA and the first of which was opened to the media.

“If I want this place to reach the goals that we have set, I've got to be part of that, so that's what I'm trying to do.”

The offensive tackle, who was last a team captain in 2024, is locked into what’s ahead.

That starts with a maintenance plan as he continues to manage the season-ending foot injury he suffered in 2024 and a lingering shoulder issue that began some time last year, both of which have him on a managed practice schedule aimed at ensuring he’s full-go by September.

“He doesn't need every rep anyway,” head coach John Harbaugh said of the ramp-up plan for Thomas, who, after practicing in the team’s first two OTAs, was held out of team drills for the third. “We're just managing it.”

Not that it’s been easy for the quiet competitor.

“It's definitely tough sometimes because I want to push it and I want to get better, but I'm trying to trust the process to make sure I'm ready to go when it counts,” Thomas said.

Thomas smiled when asked about having four-fifths of the starting offensive line he’s been part of over the last two seasons returning.

“It was great seeing familiar faces. It's great for an offensive line,” he said.

“You know, had a lot of reps together and we're going to continue to build on that, so hopefully we can continue to get better each and every year.”

With the addition of first-round pick Francis Mauigoa, who is projected to step in for Greg Van Roten at right guard this year, Thomas is optimistic that better days are ahead for Big Blue.

“Continuity is a huge thing for us up front,” he said. “I thought we played decent last year. Added some more pieces. Brought a lot of guys back. So, I'm really excited for that.”

Excitement aside, Thomas knows there is much more to be done to ensure that the results pay off.

“Obviously, it doesn't matter what's on paper. You've got to execute on the field, so that's what we're working for,” he said.

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