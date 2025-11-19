3 Stats That Mattered Most in Giants' Week 11 Loss to Packers
The New York Giants played a close game with the Green Bay Packers, but ultimately came up short in their week 11 tilt, 27-20, with two fourth-quarter drives ultimately deciding it.
When games are this close, the statistics usually tell the story. When teams lose certain statistical battles, it often signals doom for them.
This Giants team has been on the doorstep of victory in several games this season, but has come up short. In this game, they outgained the Packers by 40 yards, ran 18 more plays, and had one more offensive possession.
Even with those numbers in their favor, they still found themselves on the wrong side of the scoreboard.
Let's take a look at some key stats in this game to get a better understanding of what led to this loss for Big Blue.
Yards Per Rush
The Giants finished the game with more rushing yards than the Packers, but that doesn't mean they had the more effective rushing attack. The Giants ran the ball 38 times for 142 yards. That 3.7 yards per rush is much less than the 4.4 league average.
Meanwhile, the Packers rushed 23 times for 128 yards. Their 5.6 yards per rush is well over the league average. It also allowed them to put the Giants' defense on its heels all game.
Second and medium opens up the entire playbook and makes the team's offense even more unpredictable.
Even if the Packers did not have a successful second down, third down would still be a manageable down to convert.
Red Zone Efficiency
Both teams did a great job in the red zone, and when they are operating at such a high level of efficiency, it is the team that does not blink that usually comes out on top.
Green Bay reached the red zone four times and came away with four touchdowns. After being held scoreless in the first quarter, the Packers scored two touchdowns in the second quarter and a touchdown in each quarter of the second half of the game.
The Giants reached the red zone five times in the game. They scored touchdowns on three of those possessions. The other two were a turnover on downs at the Green Bay 10-yard line to open the second-half possessions, and an interception in the end zone on a route miscommunication.
If they had scored, one of them would have tied the game. A field goal on the other possession would have given the team the win. The margins are that small.
Third Down Efficiency
Third-down efficiency is so important because it keeps drives alive and maintains possession.
The Giants did a decent job of converting on third down. Of their 14 third-down opportunities, they converted seven times.
That 50% rate is good until you consider that the Packers converted on 64% of their chances.
They not only converted at a higher rate, but also faced fewer third-down situations. They had three fewer third-down situations than the Giants, but they still converted seven.
The by-product of that success is that they did not find themselves in many fourth-down situations where they felt compelled to go for it.
The Giants looked to convert four fourth-down chances and did so on three occasions, but, as previously mentioned, the one that wasn't converted kept points off the board.
It was another critical statistical area the Giants did not win, and it directly led to the game's outcome.
