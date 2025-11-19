Giants Country

3 Stats That Mattered Most in Giants' Week 11 Loss to Packers

Run game effectiveness and overall offensive efficiency once again tell the tale of why the New York giants came up short in Week 11.

Gene Clemons

Nov 16, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. (29) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. (29) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The New York Giants played a close game with the Green Bay Packers, but ultimately came up short in their week 11 tilt, 27-20, with two fourth-quarter drives ultimately deciding it.

When games are this close, the statistics usually tell the story. When teams lose certain statistical battles, it often signals doom for them.

This Giants team has been on the doorstep of victory in several games this season, but has come up short. In this game, they outgained the Packers by 40 yards, ran 18 more plays, and had one more offensive possession.

Even with those numbers in their favor, they still found themselves on the wrong side of the scoreboard.

Let's take a look at some key stats in this game to get a better understanding of what led to this loss for Big Blue. 

Yards Per Rush

New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr.
New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. (29) runs the ball during a game against the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium, Nov 16, 2025, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. / Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Giants finished the game with more rushing yards than the Packers, but that doesn't mean they had the more effective rushing attack. The Giants ran the ball 38 times for 142 yards. That 3.7 yards per rush is much less than the 4.4 league average.

Meanwhile, the Packers rushed 23 times for 128 yards. Their 5.6 yards per rush is well over the league average. It also allowed them to put the Giants' defense on its heels all game.

Second and medium opens up the entire playbook and makes the team's offense even more unpredictable.

Even if the Packers did not have a successful second down, third down would still be a manageable down to convert.

Red Zone Efficiency

New York Giants interim Mike Kafka
Nov 16, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants interim Mike Kafka talks to line judge Mark Stewart (75) during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Both teams did a great job in the red zone, and when they are operating at such a high level of efficiency, it is the team that does not blink that usually comes out on top.

Green Bay reached the red zone four times and came away with four touchdowns. After being held scoreless in the first quarter, the Packers scored two touchdowns in the second quarter and a touchdown in each quarter of the second half of the game.

The Giants reached the red zone five times in the game. They scored touchdowns on three of those possessions. The other two were a turnover on downs at the Green Bay 10-yard line to open the second-half possessions, and an interception in the end zone on a route miscommunication.

If they had scored, one of them would have tied the game. A field goal on the other possession would have given the team the win. The margins are that small. 

Third Down Efficiency

New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston
New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston (19) throws the ball during a game against the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium, Nov 16, 2025, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. / Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Third-down efficiency is so important because it keeps drives alive and maintains possession.

The Giants did a decent job of converting on third down. Of their 14 third-down opportunities, they converted seven times.

That 50% rate is good until you consider that the Packers converted on 64% of their chances.

They not only converted at a higher rate, but also faced fewer third-down situations. They had three fewer third-down situations than the Giants, but they still converted seven. 

The by-product of that success is that they did not find themselves in many fourth-down situations where they felt compelled to go for it.

The Giants looked to convert four fourth-down chances and did so on three occasions, but, as previously mentioned, the one that wasn't converted kept points off the board.

It was another critical statistical area the Giants did not win, and it directly led to the game's outcome.

