4 Stats That Gave 49ers the Edge Over NY Giants
The New York Giants were defeated in their Week 9 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. In every game this season, we can point to particular statistics that lead to the Giants' victory or defeat; this game was no different.
Many of the statistical areas a team must be on top of to have overall success and give itself a chance to win, the Giants failed to hold serve.
This left them playing from behind, not dictating the pace, and scrambling to find answers. New York is at their best when these stats are in its favor. Let’s take a look at a few.
Third/Fourth Down Efficiency
How you operate on third down goes a long way in determining your effectiveness in a game.
The 49ers’ execution on third and fourth down allowed them to extend drives, accrue line time of possession, and exhaust the defense mentally and physically.
San Francisco converted their third and fourth downs seven out of 12 times compared to the Giants, who did so on 5-of-12 attempts. That means 58% of the time, the 49ers were able to extend a drive that the Giants' defense couldn’t stop.
When you consider that the 49ers' season average on converting 58% on third and fourth downs combined, but they were able to exceed that by 11% against the Giants, that’s a rather telling stat.
Time of Possession
The 49ers controlled the ball more than the Giants. Their success and dedication to the rushing attack, combined with timely, effective passing, allowed them to win the time-of-possession battle by almost 6.5 minutes.
San Francisco held the ball for 33:11 compared to New York, which had it for a little less than 27 minutes (26:49).
Winning the time of possession allowed the 49ers to dictate the pace of play and keep the Giants off balance.
It also spoke to their dedication to running the ball. The Giants actually ran the ball better per carry, but the 49ers ran it 18 more times. That is going to put the time of possession in their favor every time.
Average Yards Per Pass
The two teams’ passing attacks were definitely one of the game's differences. Mac Jones completed 19 passes, five fewer than Jaxson Dart, yet he threw for 44 more yards.
That means his receivers were able to come down with passes farther downfield, or turn short passes into longer gains more often.
This is the main reason why their offense was able to keep possession regularly and wear down the defense.
Jones’ 9.8 yards per attempt and 12.4 yards per completion were the reasons they were able to convert 13 passing first downs, as compared to Dart's 5.8 yards per attempt and 7.9 yards per completion.
It also never helps when one team can haul in clutch catches, something the Giants weren’t able to do.
McCaffrey and Robinson Rushing Yards
The rushing attack was on full display for the 49ers in Week 9, and Christian McCaffrey was a one-man wrecking crew against the Giants.
He ran the ball 28 times for 106 yards and a touchdown. If that was the extent of it, then the Giants would have done a decent job overall except Brian Robinson added another 53 yards and a touchdown on only five carries.
That combination ran for 159 yards and two touchdowns. That 4.8 yards per carry allowed them to control the line of scrimmage and dictate the pace of play while staying unpredictable.
