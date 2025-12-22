NY Giants Deliver An Offensive Clunker in 16-13 Loss to Vikings

Putrid doesn’t even begin to describe the product that the New York Giants offense put out on the field this week in its 16-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Sure, the score would suggest a knock-down-drag-out show, but that was hardly the case. The Giants managed just 12 first downs, 141 net yards of offense, 13 (yes, you read that correctly) net passing yards, a zero percent conversion rate (on three tries) in the red zone, and a 20% conversion rate on third downs.

As we said, putrid doesn’t begin to describe it. Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart had his worst game as a pro The game plan was overly conservative, there were dropped balls–you name it, and it probably happened.

Let’s get into the player performances.

Quarterback

Jaxson Dart

It was a bad game by the rookie, no matter how you look at it. Dart’s numbers were comical – 7-of-13 for 33 total yards (again, 13 net yards when it was all done), one INT, and five sacks, the team’s lone touchdown coming courtesy of the defense.

Dart’s been pulling rabbits out of his hat all year, but not this week. On his limited amount of drop-backs, he rarely looked comfortable and was flummoxed by the veteran defense and coordinator that was throwing everything but the kitchen sink at him.

With the Vikings playing so much zone, all eyes were on Dart, so there was little chance to scramble.

Dart has obviously reined in some of the early-season recklessness that made him so dangerous and productive.

He’s now transitioning into a pocket quarterback, which he was certainly not prepared to take on–not with this group of wideouts and not with the cold-weather game plan that never gave Dart a chance to be creative.

Dec 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Minnesota Vikings linebacker Dallas Turner (15) tackles New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

At least the rookie kept his cool and didn’t force a lot (his lone turnover came on a throw that hit his receiver smack in the hands).

Dart had two opportunities to loosen up the Vikings' secondary, but neither worked. Early on, he had Wan’Dale Robinson running free downfield, but he floated the ball when he should have driven it.

His tendency to fall in love with his touch throws needs to be weaned out of Dart, as this floater gave the defense a chance to recover and knock it away.

Dart also had a chance to step into this throw, but he chose to flick it while falling away. It’s a bad habit that needs to be broken.

The NFL windows are much tighter than in college; Dart has the arm to get it done, but not the mechanics.

With three minutes left and trailing by three, Dart threw his best ball of the day, hitting Darius Slayton right in the hands on a deep middle that should have gone for 20-25 yards and would have put the Vikings back on their heels.

Of course, Slayton dropped the perfect throw, and that was all she wrote.

Of the five sacks Dart absorbed, three were on him as he held the ball too long, unable to find a receiver, running himself into them.

The run-heavy game plan kept the score down, and might have made sense for a playoff team, but for a team fighting only for the No. 1 overall draft pick, some creativity, misdirection, rolling pockets, etc. would have been appreciated.

The coaches did not help Dart. The windy conditions did not call for a wide-open passing attack. Losing three OL starters throughout the day also made things difficult. It all added up to an ugly offensive performance that Dart will supposedly learn from.

That No. 1 draft pick, and getting Dart as much game experience as possible, remains the priority for the rest of this 2025 season.

Next week in Las Vegas against the Raiders should be a nice break from the cold-weather games that Dart has struggled through of late.

Running Backs

Dec 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. (29) rushes the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Tyrone Tracy

Tracy came right off the chute flying, getting 18 yards wide left to start the game, and then another 13 right up the gut.

The coaches stayed with the run game, even when Minny started closing down the line of scrimmage with big bodies, but Tracy kept slashing and squirming to a final total of 16 carries for 71 yards (4.7 avg.) on the ground (he also had two catches for seven yards through the air).

Alas, Tracy was far from impressive in pass protection. Late in the game, the Vikings were challenging him in blitz pickup, and he kept on failing.

There was one hold and a handful of pressures that Tracy’s mediocre pass blocks could not handle.

Devin Singletary

The vet also had positive rushing numbers – 11 carries for 47 yards (4.3 avg.).

Singletary is this team’s short-yardage back, as he really knows how to get low and run with low power. The Vikings did not challenge Singletary’s superior pass-blocking.

Receivers

Wan’Dale Robinson

Not much to report with this positional group as the Vikings' defense smothered the Giants' wideouts from start to finish.

Robinson led the offense with catches for 19 yards on six targets. He drew two penalties in the secondary.

He also made the correct read on the early deep middle fly pattern that was knocked away at the last moment; the defensive contact came early, but the flag was not thrown.

Robinson had space on an inside handoff to make a defensive back miss, but he was easily tackled, a disappointing result. For such a short, quick player, Robinson does not have any juking ability.

Darius Slayton

Another week, another critical drop from Slayton, and yes, another critical drop that, had he made the play, might have swung the game in the Giants' favor.

This week’s drop came on the offense’s last-gasp possession to get into field-goal range and tie the game.

Slayton found the hole in the zone (kudos to him), but the throw hit him right where it hurts: in the hands.

Perhaps if Dart had thrown it into Slayton’s body where he is so much more comfortable making his catches (that’s a joke, folks; the throw was spot on)... There’s nothing more to say.

Isaiah Hodgins

Playing a bunch of snaps today, Hodgins did not have a single ball thrown his way. His blocking was solid enough.

Tight Ends

New York Giants tight end Theo Johnson had two drops against the Vikings. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Theo Johnson

We counted two more drops off of Johnson’s unreliable hands, including the short throw that deflected high up into the air for Jaxson Dart’s lone turnover of the day. That’s all the targets that Johnson received.

His blocking was also nothing to write home about. He had difficulty sustaining his in-line run blocks and gave up the team’s final sack of the game on a failed edge pass block.

Daniel Bellinger

Bellinger started today’s game on fire, lead-blocking on the offense’s first three running plays that went for 18, 13, and 3 yards.

Overall, Bellinger had a solid blocking game on these leads as well as on the edges in space. His lone target came on a third quarter, 2nd-and-14 when he shrugged off a defensive hold to catch a short pass and gain 13 yards.

The catch did not count as the team took the automatic first down on the penalty instead.

Chris Manhertz

Manhertz executed a big solo block on the opening edge run. He got himself 12-15 additional snaps, each of them coming on running plays, where Manhertz executed very well.

Alas, he was flagged for a hold on a bounce-out, the type of wide run that invariably draws the yellow flag of attention of every official ever born.

Offensive Line

Andrew Thomas

Before the hamstring injury that sent Thomas to the sideline early in the second quarter, he had joined his fellow blockers in being confused by the Vikings' blitz schemes.

Thomas was late to react to an edge rusher and allowed a red zone pressure that led to a sack.

Thomas’ run-blocking was once again positive, as was his overall pass-blocking day, but there were a few hiccups along the way that were caused by all the confusion.

Jermaine Eluemunor

One of the problems this week’s protection issues presented was confusion between Eluemunor and right guard Greg Van Roten over who to block, which led to breakdowns.

The confusion was happening up and down the line, but particularly here. Eluemunor was solid when he chose correctly, but the quarterback was never comfortable in the pocket because the pressures were coming from everywhere.

Aaron Stinnie

Getting today’s start at left guard with Jon Runyan excused for the birth of his first child, Stinnie had a very choppy game.

He was run over on his initial pass block and was flagged for a legit hold on the play. Another holding call came later, on a running play. There was also a false start along the way.

Stinnie had his most success blocking for the run, though it took him a while to get his feet under him. All the confusion up front didn’t help getting him up to speed.

Greg Van Roten

There was too much chasing and not enough done at the point of attack for this vet. Not one of Van Roten’s better overall games.

John Michael Schmitz

The O-line’s second-best graded blocker, week in and week out, Schmitz was winning a lot more than he was when he went down at the end of the third quarter with a hand injury and did not return.

Marcus Mbow

Stepping in at left tackle for Thomas post-injury, the rookie was flagged on his first snap for illegal formation when he didn’t line up on the line of scrimmage, the officials slapping down the rookie in a welcome to the NFL moment.

Mbow played the better part of three quarters and was solid throughout. His positioning was excellent, as was his movement. His run-blocking positioning was especially sharp.

The physicality issues he arrived with remain, which is why he was so easily walked back into his quarterback’s lap on numerous occasions. Living in the weight room this off-season remains a priority for this young talent.

Austin Schlottmann

Stepping in for Schmitz, Schlottmann was solid if unspectacular with his one quarter of play over the ball.

