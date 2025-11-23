Brian Baldinger Serves Up Blunt Criticism of NY Giants' Abdul Carter
Several peculiar and surprising incidents involved the New York Giants over the past week, the most notable of which was a report alleging that outside linebacker Abdul Carter was benched for the first defensive series of last Sunday's 27-20 loss versus the Green Bay Packers after missing a walk-through practice because he was asleep, an allegation that Carter later vehemently disputed.
Carter, to his credit, did own up to having made a mistake which led to the disciplinary action assessed by interim head coach Mike Kafka, claiming that he missed the memo regarding a schedule change. Still, his performance this season has been nothing like what one might expect from the third overall pick in the draft.
NFL offensive lineman-turned-analyst Brian Baldinger, who reviews every game film and shares notable clips in his “Baldy’s Breakdown” series on X, viewed the former Penn State standout’s film and did not hold much back when assessing Carter's play.
"He had one or two good pass rushes, but he's not beating tackles out there," Baldinger told WFAN's Brandon Tierney and Sal Licata. "I wouldn't want that performance on tape if I were him, especially after the coach just sat you down.
"Because if you just took the name off the back of the jersey and forgot that he was the third pick in the draft, you would think he's a free agent out there trying to make the team."
Ouch!
Carter finished with two total pressures, one tackle, one stop, and one hurry in the Week 11 loss to the Packers. And while every player has an off day, Baldinger's point is well taken: after being disciplined for what Carter described as an “honest mistake,” he would have been a little more motivated to have a big game.
The NY Giants rookie is clearly talented, but he still has work to do
Carter has displayed his talents throughout his rookie campaign, but has struggled to finish plays. After racking up 32 total pressures in his first eight games, he has tallied just three in the last three weeks and still has a half sack, which was recorded in Week 1.
Considering all the praise and the expectations the unanimous All-American received heading into the season, fans expected more than just the half sack Carter has to his name so far. But if Carter continues to generate pressure, the output will increase.
Rookies will inevitably face adversity, though, especially if they play for the Giants. The burden is on Carter to stay alert and represent the franchise to the best of his abilities.
