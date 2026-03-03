Giants OLB Abdul Carter Announces Intends to Change His Jersey Number

For New York Giants outside linebacker Abdul Carter, 2026 represents a new season, a new head coach and defensive coordinator, and yes, a new jersey number.

Carter, who, after being refused Nos. 56 and 11, both retired after being last worn by Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor and Ring of Honor member Phil Simms, respectively, announced on X that he will change his jersey number from No. 51 to an undisclosed number for the upcoming season.

New # coming soon🙂‍↔️ It’s been a time 51 https://t.co/6BqKjyBaze — Abdul Carter (@1NCRDB1) March 3, 2026

No. 51, which Carter received after outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari left the team in free agency last year, brought some mixed results for the former Penn State Star. The rookie struggled to show his prowess as a pass rusher, managing just a half sack and eight quarterback hits in his first 10 games in the NFL.

Then, after encountering the wrath of former interim head coach Mike Kafka for having violated team rules twice within a three-week span, Carter finally wised up and took advantage of the season-ending shoulder injury suffered by outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux that cost him the team’s final seven games.

Carter, in that seven-game stretch which was also driven by new defensive coordinator Charlie Bullen, added 3.5 sacks and 15 of his 23 quarterback hits, finishing his rookie campaign on a strong note and earning consideration for “Defensive Rookie of the Year.”

Carter wore No. 11 at Penn State, where he capped a strong three-season campaign that landed him as the third overall pick in last year’s NFL draft.

At the conclusion of the 2025 season, Carter spoke about his personal and professional growth from his up-and-down rookie season, concluding that what happened was his doing.

"In order to create change around here, it has to start with me, especially as I have to be a leader in holding guys accountable,” he said.

“I have to make sure I'm doing things the right way so I can be that person."

Rumors have continued to swirl that the Giants might be looking to move on from Thibodeaux before this year’s draft, which would pave the way for Carter to have more of a full-time role with the team.

Last year, in the 10 games that Carter, Thibodeaux, and fellow outside linebacker Brian Burns were all available for, the trio were only on the field for 164 defensive snaps.

The Giants could recoup $14.8 million and land some additional draft capital if they can swing a sweetheart offer for Thibodeaux. General manager Joe Schoen told reporters at the combine that the plan, as of “right now,” is to carry the former Oregon Ducks defender.

Still, rumors persist that Schoen might be open to moving Thibodeaux if, at a minimum, a Day 2 draft pick is included in any offer.