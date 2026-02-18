Giants Among Teams Reportedly Set to Play International Game in 2026

The New York Giants are reportedly heading overseas for a game this upcoming season, marking their first trip abroad since the 2024 season, when they were the “visitors” in a Week 10 game against the Carolina Panthers, a 20-17 Giants loss.

That game, held in Munich, Germany, was the final game of quarterback Daniel Jones’s Giants tenure.

The Giants were granted international marketing rights in Germany by the league, so a return visit to the nation makes sense.

Further, with the Giants set to have nine home games this coming season against the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars, New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers, and Tennessee Titans it's likely one home game will be moved to the international market.

Of the Giants' home opponents, several are already scheduled for international play. The 49ers will face the Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne, Australia, and they will also play in Mexico City .

The Saints will play in the NFL’s first game in Paris, France. The Cowboys are scheduled to play in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil .

The Jaguars, who have played 14 international games since the series began in 2007, are also routinely picked to play an international game or two, usually in London, UK.

An interesting potential matchup for the Giants to play in Munich would be against the Cleveland Browns, whose new head coach, Todd Monken, was originally slated to be new Giants head coach John Harbaugh’s choice as offensive coordinator.

Such a pairing on an international stage would carry a degree of intrigue about which head coach can one-up the other on the gridiron.

Another matchup that could be appealing is the Giants and Titans, which would pit former head coach Brian Daboll, now the Titans’ offensive coordinator under head coach Robert Saleh, going against his old team.

That game would also put on display two rising young quarterbacks in the Giants’ Jaxson Dart and the Titans’ Cam Ward.

The Giants are 3-1 in regular-season games outside the United States, with wins over the Dolphins in 2007 (Wembley Stadium), Rams in 2016 (Twickenham), and Packers in 2022 (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium), the three wins all coming in the United Kingdom.