The 2026 NFL Draft has come and gone, and for the New York Giants , it was fairly active and efficient in rounding out John Harbaugh’s first Big Blue roster.

A few finishing touches could still be made in the coming days, but the next step in the process is determining how a potential starting lineup could look for the organization once they step out onto the field for the first time in the 2026 season.

For now, let’s dive into how the depth chart has taken shape.

Quarterbacks

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart, left, and quarterback Jameis Winston, right. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Starter: Jaxson Dart

Reserves: Jameis Winston, Brandon Allen

The team is confident they’ve found their franchise arm in Jaxson Dart after his impressive NFL debut, which highlighted his capable dual-threat abilities.

Dart certainly displayed a strong arm, attempting the second-most deep passes of 20+ yards among his rookie competition (50) and completing 14 big-time throws for 466 yards and 4 of his 22 total touchdowns per NFL+.

His scrambling ability bought him the most time for those throws and the chance to make something great happen in extended play action schemes.

Jameis Winston entered the back end of a two-year deal and was serviceable, completing 56.1% of his passes for 567 yards and a 2-2 TD-INT ratio in his three starts.

It remains to be seen whether the Giants keep three quarterbacks on the roster or if Allen will land on the practice squad at the end of camp.

Running Backs

New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Starter: Tyrone Tracy Jr.

Reserves: Cam Skattebo, Devin Singletary, Patrick Ricard (FB), Eric Gray, Dante Miller

It’s safer to pencil in Tyrone Tracy at the RB1 spot at the moment, given how Cam Skattebo, who was on pace to lead the unit in rushing, is still recovering from the ankle injury he suffered in Week 8 last season.

Once Skattebo is back healthy, it’ll be interesting to see how the Giants divvy up their reps. Skattebo is a power-style back who averaged just over 4.0 yards per carry in 2025 and figures to remain the “in between the tackles” ball carrier while Tracy handles the outside zone work.

Singletary took a pay cut to remain with the Giants and help in whatever way he can with what Harbaugh is trying to build.

His experience and efficiency near the goal line could earn him the RB3 role over Eric Gray, whose career hasn’t panned out like the team had hoped when they took him as a fifth rounder in 2023.

Patrick Ricard will earn a spot as the fullback, where the Giants will look to use him as the lead blocker in their full-on power packages.

Wide Receivers

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Starters: Malik Nabers, Darius Slayton

Reserves: Malachi Fields, Darnell Mooney, Calvin Austin III, Isaiah Hodgins, Gunner Olszewski, Beaux Collins, Dalen Cambre, Jaylin Hyatt, Ryan Miller, Xavier Gipson, Courtney Jackson

The starting trio in the receiving corps will hinge on how Malik Nabers continues to rehab from his ACL tear suffered in Week 4 last season. If he is good enough to go by camp, he’ll be the easy No. 1 option with Darius Slayton and Darnell Mooney’s speed and resume earning the first slot job.

On the other hand, an early absence from Nabers could make things interesting. Does third-round pick Malachi Fields jump into the spotlight immediately after the Giants traded a bounty of picks to make him the bigger perimeter threat they were coveting?

And speaking of Fields, although we have Slayton as a projected starter, how long until Fields leapfrogs over him on the depth chart? Our guess is not too long.

The other notable battle worth watching will be between Darnell Mooney and Calvin Austin III, both of whom are vying for a spot.

Tight Ends

Isaiah Likely joined the Giants in free agency this past offseason. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Starter: Isaiah Likely

Reserves: Theo Johnson, Chris Manhertz, Thomas Fidone II, Tanner Conner

It was clear from the moment the Giants landed Isaiah Likely in free agency that he would become their main option amid a reunion with John Harbaugh, where he’ll be used a ton on both the outside and in the slot, where he can dominate with his inside size and athleticism.

Theo Johnson will fall back into Likely’s shadow a little bit, but he shouldn’t expect to be kept out of the Giants' aerial production. Johnson has been one of Dart’s trusted targets in his tenure with the team, including a top 3 finish with 45 catches for 528 yards and a team-high five receiving touchdowns.

There could be scenarios in which the Giants use multiple tight ends in select offensive packages, with Likely and Johnson on the field at the same time.

They’ll also retain Chris Manhertz, who has built his career on being a stout blocker and finished in the top 15 in his position with a 69.7 PFF blocking grade.

Offensive Line

New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Starters: LT Andrew Thomas, LG Jon Runyan, C John Michael Schmitz, RG Francis Mauigoa, RT Jermaine Eluemunor

Reserves: G/T J.C. Davis, G Daniel Faalele, T Marcus Mbow, G Aaron Stinnie, G Evan Neal, G/C Lucas Patrick, G/C Bryan Hudson, G/C Jake Kubas, G/T Joshua Ezeudu, OL Reid Holskey

Coming off a rather strong campaign for what used to be one of the Giants’ annual weaknesses, the offensive line will return four out of its five starters from the 2025 season, including their two veteran bookends in Andrew Thomas and newly re-signed Jermaine Eluemunor.

The one obvious change will be at right guard, where the Giants are preparing to work their new first-round pick, Francis Mauigoa, a college right tackle, into that role.

Mauigoa is eager to block for Jaxson Dart in any way he can, but the transition will still be a work in progress for a guy who, despite cross-training in practice, only had 10 game snaps in three seasons at the position.

With Mauigoa working at guard, the Giants will likely aim to develop J.C. Davis into a stout pass blocker, and they’ll have Marcus Mbow returning from a promising rookie year with his background as a swing tackle.

Daniel Faalele is another experienced lineman (2,472 career offensive snaps), and he has ties to Harbaugh from his days in Baltimore, meaning he’ll likely earn a depth spot if he can show improvement as a pass blocker (eight sacks and 72 pressures allowed over the last three seasons, per PFF).

A brewing battle on this unit could see Evan Neal, who will continue his transition from tackle to guard, challenging Jon Runyan for the starting job. It makes too much sense for the Giants not to try Neal on the left side, where he had success in college.

If he beats out Runyan, the Giants could look to trade Runyan, which would save $9 million on their cap and bring back future draft capital.

Interior Defensive Line

New York Giants defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Starters: Roy Robertson-Harris, Shelby Harris, Darius Alexander

Reserves: Bobby Jamison-Travis, Sam Roberts, Elijah Chatman, Marlon Tuipuloto

The Giants signed veteran Shelby Harris to add depth back to the unit after moving Dexter Lawrence in a trade. They also drafted Bobby Jamison-Travis to provide rotational depth at the nose tackle spot.

The Giants might not be done tinkering with this unit, which arguably is the biggest question mark on the team right now.

New York would also undoubtedly like for second-year man Darius Alexander to take a significant step forward in his development.

Outside Linebackers

New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns (0) and New York Giants defensive end Chauncey Golston (57) celebrate during a game against the Minnesota Vikings at MetLife Stadium, Dec 21, 2025, East Rutherford, NJ, USA | Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Starters: Brian Burns, Abdul Carter

Reserves: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Chauncey Gholston, Trace Ford, Caleb Murphy

The outside linebackers should still be a clear strength within the Giants roster in Harbaugh’s first season as head coach, especially after they have retained Kayvon Thibodeaux (for now) to team with Brian Burns and Abdul Carter.

Not much needs to be said about Burns after he led the franchise with a career-high 16.5 sacks, 22 tackles for loss, seven pass deflections, and four forced turnovers.

Carter showed strides in his maturity and impact on the football field late in his rookie season and will have to continue that as he takes on a larger role.

Chauncey Gholston will provide depth and versatility, as he can play reps at defensive end, while Trace Ford has the background to help the Giants on special teams.

Inside Linebackers

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) will anchor the middle of the Giants' defense. | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Starters: Tremaine Edmunds, Arvell Reese

Reserves: Micah McFadden, Darius Muasau, Cam Jones, Jack Kelly, Swayze Bozeman, Zaire Barnes

The Giants’ inside linebackers room might have been the most altered over the course of the offseason so far. The team replaced Bobby Okereke with a younger, arguably more productive veteran in Tremaine Edmunds, who is set to start alongside rookie Arvell Reese, who is projected to play at WILL.

Micah McFadden is coming off a season where he played just 11 snaps before going down with a season-ending foot injury in Week 1 against Washington. With the additions of Reese and Edmunds, McFadden’s chances of regaining his starting job are slim to none.

Muasau stepped up big in the absence of McFadden to produce 51 tackles (24 solo), one sack, two tackles for loss, and one pass deflection. However, he is facing a challenge to retain his spot with the addition of Jack Kelly, who offers better pass-rushing potential and can play special teams.

Cornerbacks

New York Giants cornerback Paulson Adebo | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Starters: Paulson Adebo, Greg Newsome II, Dru Phillips (SCB)

Reserves: Deonte Banks, Colton Hood, Korie Black, Ar’Darius Washington, Art Green, Nic Jones

Like the receiving corps, one should expect there to be some heated competition within the Giants' secondary for both starting and depth roles as the team moves through training camp.

For now, Paulson Adebo is etched in as the incumbent CB1 despite a lackluster 2025 campaign where he missed five games to injury and saw his effectiveness as a pass disruptor take a hit.

The battle for his starting counterpart is where it gets interesting. There is a case to be made for either Greg Newsome II, currently penciled in as the starter after signing in free agency.

In addition to being pushed by Hood, whom Harbaugh expects to compete for a starting job, Deonte Banks, who is getting yet another chance to team his natural physical gifts with a better mental awareness of the game, will get a chance to push for a starting job after losing out on it last year.

Safeties

Dec 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants safety Jevon Holland (8) returns a punt during the second quarter against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Starters: Jevon Holland, Tyler Nubin

Reserves: Ar’Darius Washington, Jason Pinnock, Raheem Layne, Beau Brade, Elijah Campbell

Had the Giants selected Caleb Downs with one of their top 10 picks in the first round, the safety position could have looked a whole lot different following the draft. Instead, Jevon Holland and Tyler Nubin remain in the starting spots despite their dismal efforts in coverage.

But that doesn’t mean that both players should breathe a sigh of relief.

The Giants added Ar’Darius Washington and a familiar face (and one-time starter) Jason Pinnock to push for playing time.

Nubin, in particular, will need a bounce-back season after his coverage rating jumped from 95.7 as a rookie to 119.5.

Specialists

Kicker Jason Sanders (7) missed all of last season with a hip injury. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Starters: K Jason Sanders, P Jordan Stout, LC Zach Triner

Reserves: K Ben Sauls, K Dominic Zvada, LS Ben Mann

To no one’s surprise, the kicking battery underwent a complete makeover. That started with bringing in veteran kicker Jason Sanders from the Dolphins to compete with first-year player Ben Sauls.

Sauls was impressive in his limited action last season, nailing all eight of his field goals and PAT attempts combined in the fourth quarter of the season. That was definitely enough to garner a return to the 90-man roster to try to retain his job, but he will still need to prove it in pressure situations from 50+ yards.

Sauls and Sanders will also have some competition from undrafted rookie free agent Dominic Zvada from Michigan, who has a powerful leg and holds the Wolverines' school record for most 50+ field goals made in a single season (seven).

Jordan Stout was a Pro Bowl punter for the Baltimore Ravens and helped their punt unit become one of the best in the NFL. He netted a career-high 50.1 yards per attempt last season, including a long of 74 yards, and landed 26 of his 53 attempts inside the opponents’ 20-yard line.

The Giants and long snapper Casey Kreiter parted ways after six very reliable years. New York brought in journeyman Zach Triner and undrafted free agent Ben Mann, the grandson of one-time Giants running back Chuck Mercein, from Boston College to compete for the job.

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