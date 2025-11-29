Can Giants Find Any More Wins This Season?

The New York Giants have locked in another losing season, their third straight since going 9-7-1 in 2022 and their tenth double-digit losing season since 2014.

Clearly, that’s not what team co-owner John Mara had in mind at the end of last season when he spoke about needing to feel better about the direction the franchise was headed than he did at that moment.

If The Athletic’s Playoff Simulator is to be believed , the Giants’ 2025 final regular-season record isn’t going to be much better than a year ago.

Per the simulations, the Giants have a 36% chance of finishing 4-13, which would be one game better than their franchise-worst 3-14 mark set last year.

The next-highest possibility for the Giants is a slightly improved 5-12 mark, for which the simulator forecasts a 26% chance, followed by a 23% chance of matching their 3-14 record from a year ago.

One never knows what might happen week to week, which is why teams line up and face off. But it’s truly a challenge to find opportunities where the Giants have a realistic chance of winning from among their remaining five games.

One opponent that comes to mind is the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16 at MetLife Stadium. The Vikings have a 1-5 record since returning from their Week 6 bye, the record including a current three-game skid.

Another team against whom the Giants could have a chance at beating is the Las Vegas Raiders, whom the Giants visit in Week 17.

The Raiders have lost five straight since Week 7, with three of those losses being two or more scores.

The Raiders just fired Chip Kelly, their offensive coordinator, who, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, allegedly messed up his own play calls and called for plays that weren’t in the game plan.

The Vikings, meanwhile, have issues at quarterback, as starter J.J. McCarthy, who has had an underwhelming season to begin with, is still in the league’s concussion protocol.

The Giants, at least on offense, seem to be a little more stable, not just at the quarterback position, but also in terms of the operation. Despite having lost their last six straight, the Giants have scored at least 20 points in each loss, only to be let down by their defense.

They hope the rest of the defensive unit, now led by Charlie Bullen, who was promoted to defensive coordinator after the dismissal of Shane Bowen earlier this week, will fix the woes.

And if not, there’s always the high spot in next year’s draft order, which, depending on how the draft class shapes up, could yield the Giants a bounty of picks to address numerous needs if they’re able to engineer a trade down.

