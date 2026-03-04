Giants to Hold First Training Camp Under John Harbaugh Out of State

Local area New York Giants fans who were looking forward to attending the team’s first training camp under new head coach John Harbaugh at the team’s East Rutherford, New Jersey headquarters are going to be in for a bit of a letdown.

That’s because the team will be holding the first two weeks of training camp in White Sulfur Springs, West Virginia, where they will be headquartered at The Greenbrier Resort, nestled in the Allegheny Mountains.

The resort has a sports performance center on its grounds which is where the Giants will likely set up their locker room, weight room, and training and meeting rooms. The facility features two grass fields and a FieldTurf field.

The Giants won't be the first NFL team to set up summer shop at the Greenbier. According to the website, the Texans, Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots, Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers have all used the facility at some point or another for their respective training camps.

This is the first time in over a decade, when they trained at SUNY Albany, that the Giants will hold part of training camp away from home.

For those wondering whether the Giants will spend future summers on the road for training camp, that does not appear to be the case.

The Giants are moving the first two weeks of training camp because of the logistics which will affect MetLife Stadium, one of the hosts of the FIFA World Cup tournament set for this summer.

The event is so massive that the construction needed to erect temporary facilities across the parking lot will not only create road closures but will also limit available parking for fans who would otherwise be looking to attend camp.

The construction is expected to be completed, with any temporary facilities erected in the parking lots removed by the time the Giants open their 2026 preseason slate.

Training camp dates have not yet been announced and will be released later in the spring.

It is also unknown whether the team will be able to accommodate fans at their temporary location or, when they eventually return to East Rutherford once construction is completed, whether they will open any practices to local fans who are unable to make the trip to White Sulphur Springs.