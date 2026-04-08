How Dennard Wilson is Remaking the NY Giants' Defensive Identity

The New York Giants ’ defensive identity is shifting, moving toward a brand of football that prioritizes aggression, physical dominance, and a relentless “smash-mouth” mentality.

Defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson is the one tasked with driving this change. His philosophy is less about complex schemes and more about a psychological takeover of the gridiron.

Setting the Tone

Wilson wants to build a defense that sets the tone of the game through its physicality and has outlined four tenets he expects to incorporate into his playbook.

“We’re gonna play physical, we’re gonna play violence,” Wilson said. “We’re gonna live on the edge and play on the edge, but we’re not gonna hurt the team.

“We’re gonna be suffocating to the point that we impose our will on people, and the players are gonna buy into that mindset.

In other words, welcome to the throwback era of the suffocating New York Giants defenses.

The New York Giants defense tackles Minnesota Vikings cornerback Dwight McGlothern (6) during a game at MetLife Stadium, Dec 21, 2025, East Rutherford, NJ, USA | Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wilson’s defensive philosophy is shaped by his experience working alongside disciplined coaches, including Giants head coach John Harbaugh, his boss in 2023 when he was with the Baltimore Ravens as their defensive backs coach.

“I had one of my greatest years working under John Harbaugh. I know what he brings to the table,” Wilson said.

“These defensive coaches and the coaches he assembled are on the same page going in the same direction for the long obedience, trying to stay well connected in a well oiled machine, trying to put together defenses and offenses that are simple for the players to play at a fast pace and a fast level to ultimately go out there and give the be the best versions of themselves.”

Wilson’s vision for the defense is to transcend his role as coach and become an extension of the players themselves. While he architects the “violent” blueprint, he expects leaders like Edmunds to take ownership of their actions on the field.

The Giants’ version all starts in the middle

Middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds will anchor the middle of the Giants defense starting this season. | David Banks-Imagn Images

Building an aggressive defense starts with an anchor and a player with the physical profile to handle the traffic and the intelligence to manage the middle.

In linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, Wilson believes he has the right man for the job.

“When you watch Tremaine play, first of all, he’s a 6-foot-4 guy with length. When he comes downhill, he presses and separates. He’s making a lot of plays at the line of scrimmage,” he said.

“He’s an athletic guy who can run the ball down sideline to sideline. He plays with a high motor. He can defend in the middle of the defense, especially in the pass game, especially with what we do.”

Edmunds has the size, range, and positional versatility to be an elite linebacker in the league, much like he was with the Buffalo Bills for five years and the Chicago Bears for the past three, where he was also trusted to wear the green dot for those defenses.

“He’s an intelligent young man,” Wilson added. “He’s been in the league for an extended period of time, but he’s still young, and he still has room to grow.

“I can’t wait to see how this thing grows and how ... they take control of it.”