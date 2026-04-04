Giants Free Agency: How Edmunds & Likely Fit John Harbaugh's Giants Vision

The New York Giants are starting a new era with John Harbaugh, hoping for a bang given the additions of free agents over the last month.

Nestled among the dozen-plus unrestricted free agents signed who were with other teams last year are two players in linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and tight end Isaiah Likely, who landed in SI.com’s top 50 free agent moves made this offseason: linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, who was cut by the Chicago Bears, and tight end Isaiah Likely, whom Harbaugh brought with him from the Baltimore Ravens.

These two centerpieces not only will provide leadership in helping to set the tone Harbaugh is likely looking for in the locker room, but they also encapsulate characteristics that prior Harbaugh teams have leaned heavily into.

Tremaine Edmunds Will Strengthen the Heart of the Defense

March 12: New York Giants inside linebacker Tremaine Edmunds speaks to reporters on a video call. | Patricia Traina | New York Giants On SI

Harbaugh’s Ravens teams have always featured a strong middle linebacker, like Ray Lewis and Roquan Smith. The middle linebacker spot is the heartbeat of a defense, and getting an experienced player like Edmunds will provide some stability to the unit.

The 6-foot-4 , 251 Edmunds, who replaces Bobby Okereke in that role, brings good size, consistent production, and a solid mix of skill against both the run and in pass coverage, particularly against tight ends and running backs over the middle, positions that have in recent years given the Giants headaches.

In Edmunds, the Giants are getting a guy who has posted at least 100 tackles every year of his career. He also became the youngest player in NFL history to reach 100 career games played .

The two-time Pro Bowler (2019 and 2020) has started 119 games over his career and has posted 900 tackles, 43 tackles for loss, 14 interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), 59 pass breakups, 24 quarterback hits, four forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

Projected to wear the green dot on new defensive coordinator Dennar Wilson’s defense this season, Edmunds will look to carry on the traditions of Giants franchise linebackers who were at their height during the 1980s and 1990s, as well as the traditions of Harbaugh’s past middle linebackers like Lewis, Smith, CJ Mosely, and others.

Isaiah Likely and the New-Look Giants Offense

Tight end Isaiah Likely | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Likely will also be a vessel for Harbaugh, and he will help bridge the gap between what he was able to do with the Ravens and what he hopes to bring with the Giants.

The addition of Likely to the Giants' offense will accomplish two things. First, it gives the Giants another big target (6-foot-4, 245 pounds) with explosive speed and versatility.

Whereas in the past the Giants have leaned more heavily on smaller slot receivers, Likely figures to give the Giants a size advantage at that spot, though the tight end won’t necessarily be limited to the slot.

Still with the Giants needing to be more physical on offense as quarterback Jaxson Dart continues his development, don’t be surprised if Dart and Likely develop an early, strong chemistry in the passing game.

Another benefit of Likely is that the Giants will now be able to run a more powerful version of 12-personnel (one running back and two tight ends), which aligns with what Senior Offensive Assistant Greg Roman and offensive coordinator Matt Nagy have leaned into at their various career stops.

And let’s not forget that Likely now gives the Giants yet another big target in the red zone who can thwart physical defenders from knocking the ball away. Likely, per PFF, has a career contested catch rate of 60.9% .

And since 2022, his first year in the league, Likely has 10 touchdowns in the red zone, tied for 20th most among tight ends over that span and more than any Giants tight end.

Final Thoughts

The recognition of Edmunds and Likely on the top 50 list is well deserved, given what they have done over their respective careers. But it’s a new era for both, who now must bring that same level of production to a new team whose goal is to rise from the ashes and return to relevance.