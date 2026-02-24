The New York Giants ' offensive line has long borne the brunt of complaints as one of the organization's glaring issues during its stretch of mediocrity over the past decade.

It’s largely made playing quarterback for the Giants one of the hardest jobs in the NFL. This impact has been felt no matter who was under center.

In 2025, though, the starting five suddenly improved and became a rare strength during a dismal 4-13 season.

Powered by the return of All-Pro left tackle Andrew Thomas, who finally shed injury setbacks, the Giants soared to third in pass-blocking efficiency.

The line shielded rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, surrendering only 11 sacks. This allowed the offense to operate at the league's 17th-best clip (22.4 points/game).

Right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor also had one of his most impressive seasons. He played 638 pass blocking snaps, the most in his nine-year career, giving up 19 pressures, his lowest since 2021.

He allowed four sacks and teamed with Thomas to give Dart two solid bookends for protection.

After two solid years with New York, Eluemunor is about to hit free agency. He isn’t seen as elite, but could get interest from teams desperate to upgrade with a proven player, even at his age. He’ll be close to 32 when the 2026 season starts.

The Giants will likely continue to pursue Eluemunor in bidding wars, since few factors contribute more to a young quarterback’s development than consistent offensive line play.

But if Eluemunor happens to skip town for another franchise during free agency, the Giants would have a serious hole along their starting line with no surefire replacement in their ranks.

They like the early upside of Marcus Mbow, but may not be ready to entrust him to starting reps in his second year.

Not to mention the rest of the offensive line isn’t merely a long-term guarantee, with questions about John Michael Schmitz’s status as the front man at center and the potential for changes at the guard spots, which are also lacking good depth.

The situation at right tackle still remains at the forefront of Joe Schoen and John Harbaugh’s concerns as the next two months of personnel mayhem take over the NFL’s calendar.

The Giants are carrying heavy expectations in their first year under their new head coach, and many will be watching to see what moves they make to improve their chances of becoming relevant again.

Ultimately, the key for the Giants is whether management can preserve their offensive line as a team strength for 2026, either by retaining veterans or acquiring a top draft prospect. This decision will have a major impact on the team's trajectory.

Potential Draft Option

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Should the Giants have to turn towards the NFL Draft to find themselves a replacement for Jermaine Eluemunor, it’s hard to argue that their best option at the No. 5 pick should be Miami Hurricanes prospect Francis Mauigoa, who is among the highest-rated players in the entire class.

Compared to other prospects at his position, Mauigoa has been deemed early on as the lone offensive tackle with the ability to jump right into a starting role in the pros.

He is the burliest blocker at 6-foot-6 and 335 pounds, and his youthful athleticism should hang around for a long time as he will still be 20 years old on draft night.

Mauigoa played 2,468 offensive snaps in three years with Miami and posted a 97.8 pass blocking efficiency.

This season, he tied for the seventh-highest pass blocking grade in FBS play (87.0). He allowed only two sacks and 10 total pressures.

With last season’s heavy workload for a top college program, Mauigoa proved ready to move up and boost the Giants’ pass protection. His play helped Miami reach the national championship, and this excellence matches the Giants’ 2026 ambitions.

Mauigoa would have one of the best mentors in Andrew Thomas, a top-five pick by the Giants in 2020, who knows what it takes to develop into an elite blindside blocker.

If both remain durable next season, Jaxson Dart would be in good hands as he tries to become a more comfortable pocket passer.

One concern with Mauigoa is the draft position. There is speculation the Cardinals could take him at No. 3. That would leave the Giants with less attractive options that lack Mauigoa’s size and athletic frame.

Potential Pending Free Agent Option

Nov 2, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Braden Smith (72) looks to block Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The Giants might be lucky in the sense that this year’s free agent class will have a lot of impending options to choose from at the offensive tackle position.

On the other hand, the one problem is that many of them either aren’t starting caliber or are nearing the point of concern due to age and its impact on long-term durability in an important job.

Jermaine Eluemunor raises concerns about age. Still, he is one of the more coveted names this year thanks to his strong 2025 performance. If he signs elsewhere, the Giants must find a similar player who can step in quickly.

To find the right fit, the Giants may target Braden Smith of the Indianapolis Colts, whose experience and output rival Eluemunor’s.

Smith, 29, has anchored the Colts’ line since 2018. He has over 6,100 snaps and a 96.8 pass blocking efficiency in that span.

This past season, Smith started 13 games for Indianapolis and posted a 71.9 pass blocking grade. He allowed only one sack, six hits, and 26 total pressures. This marked his sixth campaign with under 30 pressures, helping the Colts' offense perform at a top-10 level.

Smith’s 2025 season ended early due to injuries, but overall, he has been reliable. He has missed no more than seven games in a season. At 29, he is younger than Eluemunor, which could give the Giants more years of service.

One uncertainty in bringing Smith to East Rutherford is his price tag. Spotrac estimates the veteran will earn an average annual value of $13.5 million, a slight drop from his 2021 deal.

Resigning Eluemunor would be cheaper, with a projected market value of $8.6 million. Still, the Giants seem eager to give Jaxson Dart support as he aims to grow in his second year.

What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook . Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Subscribe to our free daily newsletter . Have a question you want answered? Send it to us for our weekly Saturday morning mailbag.

Best Route: Draft of Free Agency?

Early reporting suggests the Giants may focus on adding veteran offensive linemen for John Harbaugh’s system this offseason.

The Giants may also target Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum for the same role in New York, given his history with Harbaugh and questions about Schmitz at center.

That same mindset should apply to right tackle. The Giants' interior line still needs work, but a competitive offense also needs stout linemen on the edges to protect the blindside.

Dart can escape pressure and extend plays. Still, it was the solid protection from Thomas and Eluemunor that let him flash his arm and not lose confidence after getting thrown into the spotlight a quarter into the season.

The Giants should recognize the trend along the offensive line and maintain it with veteran balance. Drafting someone like Francis Mauigoa would provide insurance against injuries and support future planning.

If Harbaugh wants a playoff return in year one, he’ll need a battle-tested offensive line. That’s crucial if a young offense is to thrive next season.