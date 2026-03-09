Giants Urged to Sign this Pending Free-agent Offensive Lineman

The New York Giants will be looking to make some complementary moves during free agency to allow year one of the John Harbaugh era to get off to as fast a start as possible.

One area that will be addressed is the offensive line, and while they won’t be big spenders, there are multiple players available who could be difference-makers.

The Giants have a core piece in Andrew Thomas at left tackle; however, right tackle could be up in the air, with Jermaine Eluemunor set to hit free agency after a career year.

With Eluemunor set to turn 32 during the 2026 season, the Giants can’t afford to overpay, and there may be other options to pursue in free agency.

One potential tackle the Giants could look at, according to Gilberto Manzano of SI, is Colts OT Braden Smith . Smith, who will turn 29 this month, is someone that Manzano notes would provide the Giants with veteran experience as they look to keep Jaxson Dart clean in 2026.

“The Giants need to prioritize protecting second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart. Additionally, the team needs more depth at the tackle positions because left tackle Andrew Thomas has struggled with availability throughout his career. Smith has made 105 career starts in eight seasons with the Colts,” Manzano wrote.

While the Giants hope to be past the injury concerns of Andrew Thomas, the future of the right tackle position is certainly up in the air, and Smith could be a potential option to stabilize that.

Would Smith be a risky signing?

Jan 6, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Braden Smith (72) moves on the field during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Jenna Watson-Imagn Images

There is no doubt about the talent Smith possesses when healthy. The long-time starter allowed just one sack across 766 offensive reps last season.

While the Giants would certainly like to add a talent like Smith to their offensive line, the issue will be evaluating whether Smith’s price tag is within their means and whether his second contract is worth the investment.

Smith has missed time for various issues in 2020, 2021, 2024, and 2025; his 2025 injury season-ending.

Per Spotrac, Smith’s expected market value will be $13.5 million APY. While Smith certainly can play up to that price tag, there is risk, given that he is now entering the back half of his career.

Smith is also projected to command nearly $5 million more than Eluemunor in free agency. The Giants would be best suited to pursue re-signing Eluemunor. Although older than Smith, Eluemunor offers stability on the line at a cheaper rate. This could allow the Giants to upgrade other positions.