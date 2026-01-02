ESPN Drops List of Giants Head Coaching Candidates: Who Makes Sense?

The New York Giants will begin their search for a new head coach in earnest next week, moving from the information-gathering to the interviewing phase.

ESPN dropped a list of candidates who are believed to be on the Giants’ list , and the list has some interesting names, to say the least. That list could still grow if Kevin Stefanski of the Browns, John Harbaugh of the Ravens, and/or Mike Tomlin of the Steelers become available.

Let’s dive into the list, specifically the retreads and the up-and-coming coordinators– and see who potentially makes the most sense from each of the categories in the report.

The Retreads: Mike McCarthy, Antonio Piece, Vance Joseph, Mike Kafka

Antonio Pierce

Pierce, the former Giants linebacker, had a one-and-done stint with the dysfunctional Raiders, finishing 4-13 after being promoted from interim head coach to the full-time gig.

But according to a well-placed source familiar with Pierce’s situation in Las Vegas, he was severely constrained in how he wanted to build the program versus what those above his pay grade wanted.

That included selecting his assistant coaching staff to his desired quarterback, Pierce, having wanted Jayden Daniels in the draft, who ultimately went to the Commanders.

Pierce, during his time with the Giants, was known for being one of the most well-prepared and intelligent players on the team. He’s familiar with the New York media market and is driven.

Although he doesn’t have the Super Bowl coaching pedigree of a McCarthy, Pierce did frequently lean on two-time Giants head coach Tom Coughlin, who, of course, won two Super Bowls as head coach and a third one as an assistant on Bill Parcells’s team.

The Coordinators: Chris Shula (Rams), Jesse Minter (Chargers), Lou Anarumo (Colts), Jeff Hafley (Packers)

Chris Shula

Given how Joe Schoen, who is leading the search, tends to gravitate toward people with whom he’s had a prior working relationship, Anarumo would appear to be the most likely candidate from this group.

But should he be? Anarumo has never been a head coach at any level; his closest experience was as an assistant head coach during his time at Harvard (1995-2000).

While that isn’t necessarily a fact that should disqualify him from consideration, we’d be more inclined to go with Shula, who comes from the Mike Shanahan coaching tree, the same tree that produced Kyle Shanahan (49ers), Matt LaFleur (Packers), Gary Kubiak (formerly of Houston; currently not with a team), Sean McVay (Rams), and Kevin Stefanski (Browns), all of whom have had various degrees of success.

If the Giants are going to roll the dice on a first-time head coach, it's better to get someone who has previously been in a system that knows how to build a program from scratch and win.

Other Possibilities

A big reason we’ve been light on coverage of potential candidates is that come Monday, the coaching carousel is going to spin, with some new names thrown into the mix that maybe people weren’t expecting.

Three that come to mind include Stefanski (Browns), John Harbaugh (Ravens), and Mike Tomlin (Steelers).

Of those three, Stefanski and Harbaugh could be the most realistic to shake free. And if one or both do, the Giants should absolutely move heaven and earth to get both in for an interview.

Although Stefanski doesn’t have as steady a winning record as Harbaugh, the appeal of bringing him in would be to oversee the ongoing development of quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Stefanski, remember, was sought after by Pat Shurmur back in 2018 when Stefanski was with the Vikings, Minnesota blocking the Giants’ request to interview him. One can only wonder what might have been had the Giants been able to have Stefanski work with Daniel Jones, whom the Giants drafted in 2019, in Shurmur’s final season with the team.

