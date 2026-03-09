Former Giants Defender Would be Perfect Free-agent Fit for Many Reasons

NFL free agency is about to crank up. We've seen teams across the NFL begin to make moves to position themselves, and the New York Giants are no exception.

They will be looking to add pieces to help them in the short- and long-term.

Some of those pieces may be guys who have previously worn the colors for Big Blue: Kevin Zeitler and Isaiah Hodgins, for example, have played critical roles for the Giants in the past and are current free agents likely looking for homes.

But there is one person who makes so much sense for the Giants to rekindle an old flame with: Carolina Panthers defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson.

Key Takeaways: Why A’Shawn Robinson is a Free-agency Fit for the Giants

Elite Versatility and Consistent Production: Robinson offers rare, proven adaptability across the defensive line and has been productive.

Robinson offers rare, proven adaptability across the defensive line and has been productive. Potential Scheme Fit: His skill set is tailor-made for the "30-front" defensive scheme the Giants are expected to run under coordinator Dennard Wilson.

His skill set is tailor-made for the "30-front" defensive scheme the Giants are expected to run under coordinator Dennard Wilson. Mentorship: Robinson could serve as an invaluable mentor for second-year defensive tackle Darius Alexander.

Robinson’s initial time with the Giants during the 2023 season was marred by a team decimated by injury.

Just imagine what could have been, coming off a playoff appearance? Robinson, playing alongside Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams, formed the perfect interior defensive lineman to fit in Wink Martindale's pressure-heavy defense.

However, the countless injuries across the team led the Giants to punt on the season and trade Leonard Williams to the Seattle Seahawks.

After the season, they parted ways with Martindale, and Robinson signed with the Panthers in free agency. Two years later, the defensive-line-needy Giants could be making a return to a similar defense that appears to fit Robinson perfectly.

Versatility

Dec 22, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive end A'Shawn Robinson (94) takes the field during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Robinson's best attribute is his versatility. There are many defensive linemen whom people project can play anywhere across the defensive line, but that is merely theoretical. They usually end up playing one position well and the other positions less than adequately.

Robinson has well-documented proof of his ability to play multiple positions at a high level. He has raw power and explosion, which allows him to win on the interior versus bigger, more physical offensive guards, and he possesses enough quickness to make him hard to handle for tackles.

He is not an elite pass rusher, but his ability to play against the run is something coveted on a team that has issues stopping the run at the first level. He has played anywhere from a 5-technique in a 40 front to a 4-eye in a 30, a 3-technique in a 40, and anywhere across the center.

Continued Production

Oct 19, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs with the ball while being defended by Carolina Panthers defensive end A'Shawn Robinson (94) in the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

During his one season with the Giants, he finished with 62 tackles—the second-highest total of his eight-year career, and only five tackles short of his career best.

The very next season with Carolina, he recorded 80 tackles, breaking his personal record. In 2025, he followed up that performance with 65 tackles and helped the Panthers move on to the playoffs.

At 30 years old, it doesn't seem like Robinson is slowing down, and he likely has another few seasons of 60-plus tackles in his future.

Over the last two years, he has recorded the highest sack totals of his career. In 2024, he had 5.5 sacks; in 2025, 2.5. He also added eight quarterback hits each season.

Fit in Defense and Mentorship

Dec 1, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (7) celebrates with defensive end A'Shawn Robinson (94) after sacking Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Robinson has proven to be highly effective in 30-front defenses over the past three seasons: his first with the Giants and the last two with the Carolina Panthers.

A “30-front defense” allows him to take advantage of his speed and explosiveness on slower interior linemen and his power and unpredictability on quicker offensive tackles with long arms.

This is why he was able to succeed in Wink Martindale's version of the defense, and why he would succeed in the new iteration we should see in 2026 from Denard Wilson.

One of the more underrated aspects of this reunion is that Robinson would serve as a perfect mentor to second-year defensive tackle Darius Alexander.

If you look at Alexander's game, you would want him to become what Robinson is right now: a player with versatility across the defensive line, pass-rushing upside, and an ability to be an effective run stuffer.

Alexander could learn from Robinson over the next couple of years and make the transition seamless when it's time to say goodbye again.