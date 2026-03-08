The New York Giants believe they have the foundation of a winning roster. Upgrades are needed, to be clear, but John Harbaugh is primarily being brought in to change the culture and instill discipline. As he works to build Big Blue's identity , the new head coach may want to call on players he already knows and trusts.

Ken Weinman, a co-host of Inside Access on Baltimore's 105.7 The Fan, appeared on the Big Blue Breakdown podcast hosted by Paul Dottino and highlighted a few potential Ravens targets the Giants could pursue if Harbaugh is intent on adding a Ravens touch to his new gig.

Key Takeaways:

The New York Giants hired John Harbaugh to reshape the team’s culture, and he may target familiar Baltimore Ravens free agents to help build his system.

High-profile options include Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum and tight end Isaiah Likely, though their potential contracts could be expensive given the Giants’ limited salary-cap space.

More affordable reunion candidates mentioned are fullback Patrick Ricard and tight end Charlie Kolar, who could fit Harbaugh’s scheme and help establish his leadership in New York.

Let's dive right into the why of what Weinman views as a realistic pursuit of Ravens free agents by the Giants.

Will the NY Giants go big in free agency?

Linderbaum, a three-time Pro Bowler who would be a definite upgrade for the Giants, could sign a record-breaking contract at his position in the coming days.

Baltimore is said to have made a major push for the 25-year-old, but many project he will earn an average annual salary of approximately $20 million.

John Michael Schmitz is certainly not at Linderbaum's level, but he is coming along. If Harbaugh feels comfortable enough with the 2023 second-round draft pick, he might compromise by investing elsewhere on the offensive line.

New York, as of Sunday morning, had $14,279,521 in cap space , according to Over the Cap, and could free up more via cuts and contract restructures, so it will come down to what and who Harbaugh values most. The same logic applies to Isaiah Likely.

Spending upwards of $7 million for a tight end may not be something this team has to do this offseason.

Re-signing the competent and seemingly overlooked Daniel Bellinger would be much cheaper. Theo Johnson is also still on the roster and could potentially grow with better coaching.

Jan 19, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely (80) runs the ball after making a catch during the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills in a 2025 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The organization may collectively decide that a costly center and tight end are luxuries rather than necessities, but ownership will probably want to appease John Harbaugh in his first year at the helm.

"If they want to pursue guys that John is comfortable with, those would be the two guys that I think he'd be targeting," Weinman told Dottino.

There are more affordable Ravens free agents the Giants should be able to scoop up if they deem fit.

New York can meaningfully improve the roster without making a splash

Veteran cornerback Chidobe Awuzie is coming off an impressive season in which he recorded an 84.5 passer rating allowed , per Pro Football Focus. But he only spent one year under Harbaugh.

The 2019 Coach of the Year might prefer reuniting with players he is more familiar with, like fullback Patrick Ricard and tight end Charlie Kolar, both of whom should be reasonably attainable on the open market.

The latter did not get many chances to display his full arsenal of abilities, as he was stuck behind Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely on the depth chart. The competition would be less stiff in New York.

"Charlie Kolar could be a sneaky guy," Ken Weinman said. "Oh, I think {Harbaugh} likes him. Decent blocker, not a great blocker. I think there's more in the tank as far as pass-catching ability. And with {senior offensive assistant Greg Roman} -- I think they're going to like to do a little more two-tight-end stuff."

Oct 30, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Charlie Kolar (88) is tackled by Miami Dolphins safety Dante Trader Jr. (11) during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Assuming Big Blue indeed utilizes more 12-personnel next season, it will want to grab a tight end from the free agency pool.

Although Daniel Bellinger is a logical option , John Harbaugh has already established a rapport with the 27-year-old Kolar. He goes even further back with Patrick Ricard.

The fullback position does not presently have much of a presence on the Giants, but that could quickly change. Ricard is a solid blocker who can also act as a strong locker-room voice for Harbaugh.

The 63-year-old head coach needs New York to buy into his philosophy, and a multi-time All-Pro who knows the man well may be able to speed up the process.

"Ricard would be another {potential target}," Weinman said. "Ricard has been with Harbaugh for 7, 8 years. So Kolar and Ricard would be {under-the-radar options}.”

Whether the Giants choose to back up the Brinks truck or make smaller deals, they should soon feel more like a John Harbaugh team. The speculation is nearly over.