Mike Kafka Breaks Silence Regarding Giants RB Cam Skattebo’s WWE Cameo
New York Giants interim head coach Mike Kafka has a million things on his mind as he prepares the team for Week No. 2 of his seven-game audition, this next one against the Detroit Lions on the road.
But one thing Kafka didn’t seem concerned with was the headline-making cameo appearances headlined by injured rookie running back Cam Skattebo at Monday’s WWE Monday Night Raw event.
For those who missed it, Skatebo, defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris, and outside linebacker Abdul Carter were among the Giants players who had ringside seats at the event.
The Giants players were incorporated into the script, with Skattebo engaging in a staged staredown with wrestler Dominik Mysterio, one third of the group known as “Judgement Day.”
The staredown called for Skattebo to shove a wrestler backward to the floor before a mini “melee” broke out that saw the wrestlers and the Giants players throwing soft punches at one another in a scene that was over before it really had a chance to get going.
Skattebo, meanwhile, drew some criticism from the New York radio station talking heads, particularly on WFAN, for putting himself at risk just weeks after having ankle surgery to repair a significant injury.
“I knew they were going to the event,” Kafka said. “We have some team events that our support staff put together for the rookies to kind of get out. And so I thought it was a cool thing.
“I know it was like a staged little brawl there. It was great to see on the pre-game, on the sideline, his juice, his energy. You can feel it, I can feel it through the TV and through my phone. I was watching the clips. So it's a cool event for those guys to kind of get out and be out in the community.”
Kafka added that he trusted Skattebo to not do anything that might compromise his recovery.
Skattebo, in taking to social media, chastised those who were critical of his having fun and insisted he was never in any danger of being knocked over backwards or off balance, which might have set his recovery back.
Still, to some, the whole scene was a bad look for the Giants, who are currently in a five-game losing streak amidst another season that is going nowhere fast.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.