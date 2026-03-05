Giants 2026 Salary Cap Tracker: How Much Room Do They Have for Free Agency?

EDITOR'S NOTE: We will be updating the Giants' salary cap situation as moves are confirmed.

With just three and a half days left before the “legal tampering” window opens for the NFL, the New York Giants have been working to improve their salary cap health. This will help them be active in the annual offseason sweeps.

The Giants aren’t expected to go on an all-out shopping spree, given that new head coach John Harbaugh has stated his belief that the core of the roster is in decent enough shape. But there are still things the Giants need to address if they are to fulfill Harbaugh’s goal of reaching the playoffs in 2026.

Let’s review the Giants’ salary cap situation, potential spending, and other financial matters.

Current Cap Situation

Bobby Okereke, inside linebacker with the NY Giants, was the first cap-related move made by the club. | Anne-Marie Caruso/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Following the release of inside linebacker Bobby Okereke, which was made official on Wednesday, the Giants, per Over the Cap , have $9,794,521 of total cap space, currently 18th most in the league.

However, more work obviously needs to be done, as they remain in the red in Top 51 space, with a deficit of $304,779.

Of note, the Giants currently have 57 players under contract, which means that, given their still-need-to-clear-space-for-the-Top-51 situation, more work still needs to be done to clean up the cap.

Other Expected Cap Cuts

New York Giants running back Devin Singletary | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Giants are widely believed to be planning on cutting running back Devin Singletary ($5.25 million savings), kicker Graham Gano ($4.5 million savings), and offensive lineman James Hudson III ($5.380 million savings).

There has also been some speculation the team could move on from left guard Jon Runyan Jr to reach a $9.25 million savings, but the Giants, who are already paper-thin at guard, might be reticent to make another cut at that spot not just because of the lack of depth but also in consideration of breaking up last year’s offensive line, which had PFF’s fourth-best pass-blocking efficiency rating , too much.

What About Restructures?

New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns could be a candidate for a restructure. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Giants don’t generally do restructures until they need the money. And if we’re being frank, they’re probably going to need to restructure a deal or two (or three) to ensure they not only have enough for free agency but also have enough (about $10-$12 million) to get through the 2026 season.

So yes, restructures are on the horizon. The five largest cap hits currently on the team’s books–all of which exceed $20 million, which makes the team’s cap extremely top heavy–include outside linebacker Brian Burns ($36.55 million), defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence ($26.958 million), cornerback Paulso Adebo ($24.199 million), and left tackle Andrew Thomas ($24.045 million).

With some simple restructures of both Burns’ and Thomas’ deals, the Giants could free up an estimated $26 million in space. Lawrence, meanwhile, has two years remaining on his current deal and no guaranteed money.

He could be in line for an extension, which would lower his $18.5 million base salary for 2026 and allow the Giants to take the savings and spread them over 2027 and however many years are tacked onto the deal (some of which could be voidable).