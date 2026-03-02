Surprise Giants Veteran Projected as Top Cut Candidate

Salary cap-related cuts are coming soon for the New York Giants , who, by March 11, need to increase their current $2.778 million total cap space and erase the deficit they have in the effective cap space (space used to accommodate the Top 51 highest cap hits of 2026), the amount of which stands at -$7.320 million.

The general consensus is that the Giants will cut running back Devin Singletary ($5.25 million savings), linebacker Bobby Okereke ($9 million savings), offensive tackle James Hudson III ($5.38 million savings), and kicker Graham Gano ($4.5 million savings) to gain approximately $24.31 million in cap space.

Those projected moves alone won’t be enough if the Giants plan to be active in free agency, not unless they’re planning to restructure the contracts of players such as linebacker Brian Burns, offensive tackle Andrew Thomas, and defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence.

That’s probably why Thomas Valentine of Pro Football Focus has another proposed cap casualty for the Giants: left guard Jon Runyan, Jr., whose departure from the roster would save the Giants $9.25 million.

“The Giants had little guard depth in the 2025 season, meaning veterans Greg Van Roten and Jon Runyan started the entire year and each played over 1,000 snaps,” Valentine reasoned.

“Runyan’s 52.9 PFF grade was 65th out of 79 guards, and though he could remain as valuable depth for an offense that needs it, the Giants could aim to move on from him and address their needs at guard in the draft and free agency.”

Should the Giants move on from Runyan?

New York Giants guard Jon Runyan (76) | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

While this is not to say that the Giants shouldn’t upgrade the offensive line, Valentine’s initial statement about the lack of depth at the guard position is a big reason why it would be surprising if Runyan, who enters the final year of his contract, is let go.

The Giants’ depth at guard is dire–Van Roten, Evan Neal, Joshua Ezeudu, Austin Schlottmann, and Aaron Stinnie are all pending unrestricted free agents.

While the cap savings from cutting Runyan are tempting, it isn’t practical because cutting him would create an even bigger dent in a position that already is crying out for depth.

Even if the Giants were to re-sign Stinnie and/or Van Roten on a cheap deal (which could still be a possibility), do they really want to punch another hole in the offensive line when they are potentially facing having to revamp the entire right side?

Perhaps the answer with Runyan and his high cap hit would be to tack on a voidable year to his deal so that his $9 million base salary can be reduced, thereby making his cap hit for 2026 more reasonable.

The Giants are going to acquire additional offensive line depth–they have to, especially at the guard spot. Ideally, that depth leans more toward young talent that can be developed.

If that’s the strategy, then it makes sense to ride it out one more year with a veteran like Runyan, whose experience and availability offer stability at guard, at least until any younger players acquired are ready for full-time exposure on the big stage.