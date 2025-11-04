Giants Aim to Flush Rocky Three-week Span and Snap Losing Skid
At the end of the day, the New York Giants players, coaches, and staff all have a job to do, which is to win games.
But they’re also human, prone to human emotions such as having the life sucked out of them by catastrophic events—season-ending injuries (Cam Skattebo, Malik Nabers) or gut-punch losses (Denver) —all of which toy with their already frail emotions.
But this is the NFL, and within 24 hours after a game ends, it’s on to the next opponent, leaving little time to sit and lament over any misfortunes from the week before.
Or so one would think. After a historic comeback by Denver, a tough loss to the Eagles on the road, and an embarrassing home defeat to the 49ers, who turned MetLife Stadium into Levi’s Stadium east, it's understandable if the Giants have lost the positive energy gained from wins at home over the Chargers and Eagles.
“I don't think they could fully be connected,” said guard Jon Runyan, adding, “I think there might be a little truth to that. Really, I mean, we've had a couple really close, I think back to the Dallas game, I think to the New Orleans game, I think to the Denver game.
“I felt like the first Eagles game was kind of like a really high point for us, and I mean, we pulled that out. Then, going to play at Philly, and I kind of felt like the energy sucked out of us when our best player (running back Cam Skattebo) went down at midfield.
“I felt like that kind of really hurt, really shook a lot of guys, unfortunately, and I feel like the wind, it kind of took the wind out of our sails, unfortunately. But that's how this league is.”
Outside linebacker Brian Burns had a different perspective..
“I haven’t thought about Denver since that happened,” he said. “As far as other guys, I would feel like they would be on the same page that I'm on. I tell you guys every week, every Sunday is a new Sunday to me. Once that week starts, this is a clean scratch.
“I don't think too much or dwell too much on what happened in Denver. It was a terrible loss, but at the end of the day, we’ve got more games.”
Burns, of course, is right; just as there is no rest for the weary, there is no time to lament on the misfortunes of the past since one can’t go back and change history.
Nor can they expect opponents—the next of which is the Chicago Bears—to feel sorry for them because they lost a key player, came up short in a game, or had a call or two go against them.
That’s the message head coach Brian Daboll will be trying to get across to his team this week: focus on changing the future rather than lamenting the past.
“Look, you put everything you’ve got into it. You look at the things that aren't where they need to be and you try to fix them,” he said.
“I look forward to doing everything we can to continue to work on fixing this thing and getting it the way we need to get it. I know everybody's locked in on that, and that's what we're going to do.
