Giants Avoid Rock Bottom Placement in Latest MMQB Power Ranking Poll

Maybe it’s the promise of New York Giants Abdul Carter, who is coming off another solid game, or perhaps it’s the continued prowess of outside linebacker Brian Burns.

Whatever it is, the Giants, tied with the Las Vegas Raiders for the worst record in the NFL at 2-13, rose one spot in the MMQB weekly power ranking poll , jumping from No. 30 to No. 29 despite a 16-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in a game that the offense fell flat.

Rankings compiler Conor Orr has reached a point in doing these weekly rankings where instead of commenting on what is with teams like the Giants, he’s instead rightfully looking ahead.

“I used to be a Giants beat writer for The Star-Ledger, a great newspaper based in Newark, New Jersey. We were obsessed with everything New Jersey, and when a big national event happened, we always searched for New Jersey ties,” he wrote in this week’s column.

“Well, the Giants' coaching search may come down to a dude from Montvale (Jeff Hafley) and one from Fair Lawn (Anthony Campanile). Be still, my beating heart.”

Orr is, of course, referring to the upcoming Giants head coaching search, the writer having given his list of top candidates that teams in need of a new head coach will likely consider.

Hafley was someone the Giants got to see up close and personal this season when the Green Bay Packers came to town. Orr believes that the New Jersey-born native, who interviewed for the Jets' top job last year, is one of the top five candidates for the Giants' opening.

Campanile was a name mentioned during the last Giants head-coaching cycle, but it never materialized. The Jaguars' defensive coordinator is once again being linked to the Giants' job.

Orr also mentioned Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, whose son, Louis, is employed by the Giants, as someone likely to be on the Giants' short list of coaching candidates.

Head coaching search aside, the fact that the Giants are once again being discussed in terms of the future rather than the upcoming postseason is a sad statement of a team that has just been going backward over the last three years.

