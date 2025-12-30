Giants’ Best and Worst PFF Performers from Week 17 Win vs. Raiders

The New York Giants finally snapped their nine-game losing streak Sunday with a dominant 34–10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

While many fans feel the victory came too late, and possibly at the expense of the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Jaxson Dart and the Giants delivered one of their most complete performances of the season.

A team that struggled to close out games all year finally looked cohesive, and that progress was reflected in the PFF grades. For many fans and onlookers, the result still feels like “too little, too late.”

Still, setting aside the disappointment over draft positioning, this strong Giants' win (even if limited to the final two games) carries meaningful value for the team and the organization moving forward.

Top Five PFF Performers

S Dane Belton (90.4)

OLB Brian Burns (90.3)

TE Zach Davidson (81.1)

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (78.3)

QB Jaxson Dart (76.1)

Belton delivered one of the best performances of the Giants’ on Sunday, earning an impressive 90.4 across 58 snaps. He was especially strong in coverage, putting up an 86.5 coverage grade while allowing just one reception on two targets for 13 yards.

Belton also finished with five tackles and two assists, helping the defense hold Las Vegas to just 10 points and finally finish out the game.

Brian Burns has been delivering a career season, and it continued in Vegas. Burns wreaked havoc off the edge with another two-sack game, putting him at 16.5 for the season in second, just behind Myles Garrett.

Burns recorded four total pressures, including those two sacks, one hit, and one hurry, and also made an impact against the run, finishing with an 83.4 run-defense grade and helping set the tone for a Giants defense that finally controlled the game from start to finish.

Zach Davidson is on this list because he only contributed to seven snaps but made his presence felt, particularly as a blocker. His strong run-blocking grade earned him a spot on this list.

I’ve been saying this all season, but Wan’Dale Robinson has put on quite a show this season, despite the Giants' grim record. Robinson capped off his electrifying season with a standout performance against the Raiders, hauling in 11 catches on 14 targets for 113 yards.

He averaged 10.3 yards per reception and earned a strong 78.3 overall PFF grade, including a 77.2 receiving grade, consistently winning underneath and moving the chains. Despite the Giants’ largely miserable offensive season, Robinson has been one of the few steady, bright spots.

Jaxson Dart continued to impress with an efficient performance Sunday, completing 22 of 30 passes for 207 yards and no interceptions, earning a 91.9 passer rating. He made his biggest impact with his legs, rushing nine times for 48 yards and two touchdowns.

Bottom Five PFF Performers

New York Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger | Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Elijah Chatman (29.6)

Daniel Bellinger (45.7)

Tomon Fox (52.0)

Rico Payton (54.6)

Isaiah Hodgins (55.9)

There isn’t a ton to unpack among the Giants’ lowest-graded performers, largely because their struggles came in limited roles.

Defensive tackle Elijah Chatman, edge rusher Tomon Fox, and cornerback Rico Payton combined for minimal snap counts, and their poor PFF grades are largely due to small-sample inefficiency.

Among regular contributors, Daniel Bellinger has one of his worst grades of the season. He saw 62 snaps and earned a measly 45.7, including a low 43.1 receiving grade.

This grade doesn't tell the full story. While his impact as a pass catcher was limited, Bellinger did contribute as a blocker, posting a solid 73.8 pass-blocking grade in a game where the Giants leaned heavily on the run.

Isaiah Hodgins similarly struggled to generate production with just one catch for 8 yards.

The Giants are nearly at the finish line of this dreadful season, but for players still fighting for roster spots, the motivation to win remains.

One more week of PFF grades left, and one final opportunity for this version of the Giants to close the year with momentum before the offseason begins.

