Giants biggest need identified prior to Trade Deadline
The trade deadline is looming, and the New York Giants’ biggest need may not be just one specific position. In fact, the Giants' most crucial area they need to address isn’t a position group at all.
Although the Giants have dealt with injuries at multiple key positions, Kevin Patra of NFL.com suggests the organization’s best move at the deadline would be freeing up as much cap space as possible.
“Planning for the future while developing Jaxson Dart is the way to go for Big Blue, which is low on cap space in 2025 -- meaning there won't be much to roll over next year, when the team also isn't set to have a ton of room,” Patra said.
There aren't a ton of moves to make for the Giants to free up cap space. The Giants are in a precarious position, as they don’t have a ton of available cap space; however, unless they were to move on from an impactful player, they also don’t have a ton of options to free up cap space.
One option that could provide some cap relief, according to Patra, is trading Russell Wilson.
“Cam Skattebo’s gruesome injury might cause the Giants to hang on to Devin Singletary, so that he can be the backup RB behind Tyrone Tracy Jr. Moving Russell Wilson could be an option if a team comes calling,” Patra explained.
Trading Wilson is the easiest option for the Giants to create cap space; however, it isn’t the only move they could make. Patra explains that if the Giants wanted to acquire draft capital in 2026, they could take offers on edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux.
“The Giants have just seven draft picks in 2026, with no third-rounder. There has been little speculation about the potential of trading Kayvon Thibodeaux, but he'd be their best chip if he's not in the long-term plans,” Patra wrote.
Giants should trade Wilson and keep Thibodeaux
Although trading Kayvon Thibodeaux would most likely bring back a haul of draft picks, losing him would hurt the long-term potential of the defense. The reward is not worth the risk in this situation, and the Giants would be best served by keeping Thibodeaux and continuing to build around the defensive line.
As for Wilson, trading him and recouping a late-round draft pick is the best move for the Giants at the deadline.
With Jaxson Dart taking full control of the starting quarterback role, Wilson no longer has a valuable role in New York, especially with Jameis Winston under contract for the next two seasons.
Trading Wilson would help the Giants acquire late-round draft capital without giving up a contributing player, and it could give Wilson a new opportunity, potentially as a starter.
The only issue with trading Wilson is finding a willing partner to complete the deal with. Due to Wilson’s value as a starting quarterback plummeting over the last two seasons, there isn’t a ton of interest in his services, which could limit the return value in a trade.
Unless a deal that is too good to pass up on comes around, there is no need for the Giants to make any big moves at the trade deadline. If a team comes calling for Wilson, that should be the only trade the Giants make.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.