Why 'Pancake Pat' Ricard is the Underrated Glue of John Harbaugh’s New Identity

When it comes to the make-up of the New York Giants , Jaxson Dart is the face of the franchise, Brian Burns and Abdul Carter prop up the defensive line, Isaiah Likely is the versatile playmaker the offense needs, Andrew Thomas is a top-notch protector, Jordan Stout dramatically changes the complexion of the special teams unit, and rookie Colton Hood stands to rejuvenate the secondary.

There are several other important players on this team, including top-10 draft picks Arvell Reese and Francis Mauigoa, but there is one individual who will unavoidably get lost in the shuffle. And he might just be the glue of the offense.

Patrick Ricard is an elite fullback, but that position does not carry much cachet, especially these days. Pundits will not wax poetic about him, he will not be featured in national commercials, and many others will receive credit first.

However, signing this All-Pro to a two-year, $7.63 million contract is Big Blue's most underrated move of the offseason. It should be apparent that he is a crucial part of the Giants' new identity .

Ricard can help set the tone for NY Giants

Nov 16, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens fullback Patrick Ricard (42) blocks Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit (9) during the third quarter at Huntington Bank Field. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Ricard spent nine years playing for John Harbaugh on the Baltimore Ravens and immediately followed the Super Bowl XLVII champion to East Rutherford, New Jersey. He brings physicality to the offensive line, creating opportunities for the backfield and exuding the toughness that fuels the Harbaugh model.

The six-time Pro Bowler understands what is demanded of him, and he is willing to put his body on the line to fulfill the team's objectives. Undrafted out of Maine in 2017, he only knows how to play the game with intensity. John Harbaugh obviously appreciates what Ricard can add to the roster.

The soon-to-be 32-year-old can serve as a mouthpiece for the Giants' new HC. He is living proof of what you can accomplish with Harbaugh, and he can convince others to buy into a different leadership style than the one they are accustomed to.

When Patrick Ricard is not pumping up the locker room, he can push linemen around on the field. The 6-foot-3, 300-pounder could enable New York to enhance its rushing attack. Running backs Cam Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy Jr. should find room to operate behind "Pancake Pat."

The free-agent acquisition has surrendered only two sacks in his career, per Pro Football Focus. Besides being an effective blocker, he can also occasionally serve as a pass-catcher. Ricard has recorded 49 receptions for 323 yards and seven touchdowns in 132 games.

He will elevate the offense and help Harbaugh establish the culture. One usually has to spend more than $10 million to find such an igniting presence. Ricard's impact will be felt, even if his name is not in the headlines very often.

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