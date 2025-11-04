Giants Get Eye-opening Reality Check Following Loss to 49ers
If the New York Giants players didn’t know any better, they’d have sworn that this past Sunday’s game was a road game.
Such was the atmosphere at MetLife Stadium when the San Francisco 49ers and their fans came to town, the fans snapping up the available tickets put up for sale by angry Giants fans who are once again left disappointed by another 2-7 disappointing start to a season that once again rendered Big Blue irrelevant before Halloween.
That sight of fans decked out in 49ers team colors and the boisterous chatter raining down from the stands, which caused the Giants, while on offense, to commit a couple of false starts, got the Giants' attention.
“Seeing the San Fran fans all packing the stadium, I felt embarrassed leaving the field, and that's not really a feeling you want to have leaving your own home stadium,” said guard Jon Runyan, Jr.
“That was interesting,” quarterback Jaxson Dart said after the game. “I've never played at a home game where I felt like it was kind of lopsided in that department. But they have a good fan base, and they traveled well.”
Unfortunately for the Giants, this is what happens when the team struggles—not just in their situation, but in any.
Loyal fans who look forward to forgetting about life for a few hours on a Sunday afternoon turn to other activities to pass the time, leaving vacant tickets for the enemy’s fan base to snap up and create a home away from home.
The sad thing for the Giants is that they know they should be a lot further along and have a much better record than they currently do.
“It's very frustrating just because of the hype that was surrounding the team and the level of energy and optimism, I would say, going into the season,” said outside linebacker Brian Burns.
“I think we need to be better with hitting adversity and being consistent when we do get our wins and stacking them instead of going back to what we've been doing. That just comes from consistency, honestly.”
The question is,: what are the Giants going to do to win back their fans? In three games, they’ve allowed the opponents to score 33+ points. In this last game against the 49ers, some players looked like they were merely going through the motions once the game got away from them.
The obvious answer is to play better ball, but despite knowing this, it seems the Giants are chasing that objective with no endgame in sight.
“That is definitely the big question,” Runyan said when asked what needs to change for the Giants to take back control of their season.
“I think if we were able to pinpoint what that would be, we'd be in a much better place. … The point where we're at in the season, where the season's going right now in direction, we're doing enough to put ourselves in position to win games.
“But I feel like we're not doing enough to take over games and put that confidence in the coaches and the rest of the team to call more run plays and move the ball down the field, and then we start establishing that run, throwing off of that, and that's what (quarterback) Jaxson (Dart) does best.
So, I feel like we have to take games over more from an offensive line perspective, and that'll put a lot more confidence in a lot of other people.”
