Giants Get Some Positive News to Week 14 Injury Report
The New York Giants' lengthy practice participation report showed a little improvement over the last 24 hours, but not much.
Receiver/returner Gunner Olszewski (concussion) and guard Greg Van Roten, both of whom didn’t practice on Wednesday, were upgraded to limited, which is good news for both.
Olszewski, who is in the latter stages of the protocol (non-contact), still needs to be cleared by an independent neurological consultant before he’s deemed good to go; presumably, if he doesn’t get that clearance, Xavier Gipson, who was signed to the practice squad, could be called upon to fill the role.
Van Roten has been a rock since joining the Giants. Last year, he was one of two players (Brian Burns being the other) who didn’t miss a snap. He appears to be on track to keep his streak of not missing any games as a member of the Giants alive.
Counter Jamie Gillan (knee), who was injured on the Charlie Brown-esque botched field goal attempt by Younghoe Koo during the loss to the Patriots, defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches (ankle), defensive lineman D.J. Davidson (illness), outside linebacker Victor Dimukeje (shoulder), and outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (shoulder) did not practice on Thursday, marking the second day they missed practice due to injury.
Receiver Beaux Collins (neck), who had his 21-day practice window opened this week, was downgraded from a full participant to limited, which could suggest that he’s not going to be ready to be activated off IR this week if that holds.
The Giants also added safety Tyler Nubin (quad) to the injury report, listing him as a limited participant.
Giants Practice Participation Report
Did Not Participate
- DL DJ Davidson (illness)
- OLB Victor Dimukeje (knee)
- P Jamie Gillan (left knee)
- CB Nic Jones (shoulder)
- DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches (ankle)
- OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (shoulder)
Limited Participation
- TE Theo Johnson (toe)
- WR Gunner Olszewski (concussion) | UPGRADED
- OG Greg Van Roten (shoulder) | UPGRADED
- WR Beaux Collins (neck)* | DOWNGRADED
- S Tyler Nubin (quad) | ADDITION
Full Participation
- CB Korie Black (biceps)
- OL Joshua Ezeudu (calf)*
- LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (neck/knee)
- CB Art Green (hamstring)*
- LB Darius Muasau (ankle)*
- RB Tyrone Tracy, Jr. (hip)
* In 21-day practice window.
Commanders Practice Participation Report
Did Not Participate
- CB Jonathan Jones (rib)
- OLB Von Miller (NIR-Rest)
- RB Chris Rodriguez Jr (groin)
- OT Laremy Tunsil (NIR-Rest)
- LB Bobby Wagner (knee)
Limited Participation
- QB Jayden Daniels (left elbow)^
- DE Drake Jackson (groin/knee) | UPGRADED
- RB Chris Rodriguez Jr (groin) | UPGRADED
Full Participation
- WR Noah Brown (groin/knee)
- OT George Fant (knee)
^ Commanders head coach Dan Quinn has already said that Daniels will not play Sunday.
