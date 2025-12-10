Giants Injury Update: Mix of Good and Bad News

The New York Giants were back to work Wednesday ahead of their Week 15 home date with the Washington Commanders, and there are at least a couple of injuries worth keeping an eye on.

Per interim head coach Mike Kafka, outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux, punter Jamie Gillan, and guard Greg Van Roten were among those who were held out of Wednesday’s practice.

Thibodeaux has missed three games with a shoulder injury. There was some hope that the three games plus the bye would be enough time for Thibodeaux to recover and return to the lineup, and he still might return depending on how the rest of the week goes.

For that to happen, the fourth-year linebacker, who worked on the side with trainers during the media viewing part of practice, would probably need to practice on a limited basis on both Thursday and Friday.

Gillan has a knee injury, according to Kafka, the injury apparently concerning enough to prompt the team to sign Cameron Johnston to the practice squad as insurance. Gillan was among a handful of Giants not spotted at the start of Wednesday’s practice.

It’s unknown what Van Roten might be dealing with or if he’s simply getting a veteran’s rest day. The team’s starting right guard was also among those players not spotted at the start of practice open to the media.

Others who were not spotted at practice include defensive linemen Rakeem Nunez-Roches and DJ Davidson, and cornerback Nic Jones.

Return specialist Gunner Olszewski (concussion) is still in the protocol. Running back Tyrone Tracy, Jr (hip) is good to go, per Kafka.

The Giants also opened the 21-day windows for offensive lineman Joshua Ezeudu and receiver Beau Collins. This comes in addition to their opening the windows for linebacker Darius Muasau and cornerback Art Green on Tuesday.

The Giants currently have one open roster spot, so it’s doubtful that all four players will be added to the 53-man roster this week.

Practice squad elevation tracker

In what could potentially be a hint of future roster moves to come, here is a list of practice squad elevations used by the Giants so far this season ( h/t Paul Dottino of Giants.com ):

LB Swayze Bozeman (3)

WR Dalen Cambre (3)

WR Ray-Ray McCloud (2)

DT Elijah Chatman (1)

S Raheem Layne (1)

Bozeman and Cambre are out of standard elevations, so they would need to be signed to the 53-man roster if they’re needed to play. If the Giants need to elevate Johnston to punt for Gillan, that would likely be one of two elevations.

There is some question about whether McCloud is still on the practice squad, as The Athletic reports that his No. 88 jersey was reassigned to receiver/return specialist Xavier Gipson, who was signed to the practice squad today and was at practice.

Giants Practice Participation Report

Check back later for the full report.

Commanders Practice Participation Report

Check back later for the full report.

What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook . Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here .

More New York Giants Coverage