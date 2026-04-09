Why QB Jaxson Dart is Key to John Harbaugh’s 2026 Giants Resurgence

The New York Giants are entering the upcoming season with optimism that hasn't been felt in East Rutherford for years. While the roster and coaching staff have seen a lot of change, second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart provides a lot of excitement.

Dart, the No. 25 overall pick in last year's draft, can be the spark that reignites the franchise, as Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine recently noted.

Ballentine praised the Giants for selecting Dart in last year's draft and highlighted the excitement surrounding the young quarterback, evident in both his production and the impact he's made within the organization.

“There are a lot of reasons for Giants fans to get excited, and Jaxson Dart is providing a lot of them,” Ballentine said.

“The 25th overall pick of the 2025 draft made an immediate impact once he got the opportunity to start last season. He went 4-8 as the starter, but threw for 15 touchdowns to five interceptions while adding another nine scores and 487 yards on the ground. The fact that he did it without Malik Nabers is even more exciting."

Jaxson Dart Showed Rookie Year Promise

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) celebrates Big Blue's fourth quarter touchdown to cement their fourth victory of the season, Sunday, January 4, 2026, in East Rutherford. The Giants beat the Cowboys, 34-17. | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dart finished 4-8 in his rookie season, but that doesn't tell the full story: his 3-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio highlights his potential as a key asset for the Giants' offense.

Dart’s ability to generate offense, despite a limited supporting cast, showed he could be a long-term solution at quarterback. Since Nabers was rarely on the field with Dart, the quarterback relied on his mobility and secondary targets to keep the Giants competitive.

His nine rushing touchdowns and 487 yards illustrate his ability to threaten defenses both in the air and on the ground.

Dart’s influence extends off the field as well. He now has the opportunity to work with new head coach John Harbaugh, who brings a proven track record of NFL success.

Harbaugh, the Ravens coach for the past 18 years, chose the Giants over several other high-profile openings after being let go by Baltimore, largely because of what he saw on film from Dart, who shares some qualities with Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

An expanded supporting cast

The Giants spent this offseason adding to the offensive side of the ball, and they’re expected to continue doing so in the upcoming draft to ensure their young franchise signal-caller has everything he needs to reach his full potential.

If Dart was able to produce 24 total touchdowns without a true lead receiver last season, the expectations for this season should be higher, given the new talent on offense.

General manager Joe Schoen and the Giants' front office have aggressively surrounded their young franchise cornerstone with Nabers, tight end Isaiah Likely, and wide receivers Darnell Mooney and Calvin Austin III.

Dart is the franchise quarterback and has all the tools to thrive and become one of the NFL's best players, putting the Giants in a strong position to return to relevance in the league.