3 Reasons for Optimism (and 2 Concerns ) for John Harbaugh’s 2026 New York Giants

Despite winning just four games and finishing at the bottom of the NFC East in 2025, the arrow is pointing up for the New York Giants .

Head coach John Harbaugh and his staff have arrived with the intention of establishing a consistent winning culture in NYC for the first time in nearly a decade.

With a strong young core primed to take a massive step forward, Big Blue could be set to surprise the NFL in the coming season. But a closer look reveals reasons to temper expectations.

We've put together a few reasons to be optimistic about the Giants' 2026 campaign, along with a couple of reasons to be concerned.

Healthy Stars on Offense

New York Giants QB Jaxson Dart (6) and RB Cam Skattebo (44) | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Jaxson Dart, Malik Nabers, and Cam Skattebo had one game together as starters in 2025. That game was one of New York's four wins, as the Giants took the playoff-bound Los Angeles Chargers down by a score of 21-18.

All three young stars missed time due to injury, with Nabers sitting out all but four matchups. While there's some speculation that the wide receiver could take longer than expected to fully recover from his torn ACL, he should be available for most of the season.

Skattebo, who suffered a dislocated ankle injury in Week 8, expects to be ready to go in Week 1 .

The more snaps the Giants get with their young offensive core on the field together, the more dynamic the team will be.

Experienced Coaching Staff

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Following Tom Coughlin's resignation after the 2015 season, the Giants have had four different head coaches, none of whom have posted consecutive winning seasons, and two of whom were fired midseason.

Harbaugh offers a chance for stability. He held onto the Baltimore Ravens job for 18 seasons, during which he won 193 games. Big Blue desperately needed to establish a winning culture, and there was no better candidate to get the job done.

It may take some time to see the full extent of the shift Harbaugh brings to New York, but the Giants will be operating as a competent franchise for the first time in years.

Year 2 Leaps From Jaxson Dart, Abdul Carter

Abdul Carter | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

While much of the focus this season will be on the performances of Arvell Reese and Francis Mauigoa, second-year players like Dart and Abdul Carter will be among those expected to make major progress.

Carter put consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks last season, finishing with 66 total pressures, 48 of which were "quick" (under 2.5 seconds), according to NFL+.

While Carter didn't have gaudy sack numbers, don't be surprised if he jumps near the top of the league in pass-rushing production this year.

Dart, meanwhile, is entering his first full season as a starter. If he can rein in some of his more reckless tendencies, he could establish himself as one of the top young quarterbacks in football.

The good news is that Harbaugh has historically favored a run-heavy approach, as seen in his days in Baltimore. If he sticks with that philosophy, expect the Giants to lean more heavily into their running game, which, in turn, would reduce the need for Dart to execute designed runs as often as he did last season.

Difficult Late-Season Schedule

It's not all sunshine and rainbows for New York. The Giants have been hit with a tough schedule ( 12th-most difficult in the NFL ), and it only gets worse as the season goes on.

The last five games see the Giants on the road for three of those contests, starting with a visit out west to face the defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks.

Following a home game against Cleveland, the Giants then have a Monday night game at Detroit. That’s then followed by a quick turnaround that sends them back on the road, this time to Dallas to face the Cowboys.

Then, depending on how the season has taken shape by that point, the Giants' Week 18 regular-season finale at home against the Eagles could be played on Saturday, which would give the Giants back-to-back divisional games on short work weeks.

Incongruent Staff and Roster

New York Giants offensive coordinator Matt Nagy | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Harbaugh and his staff have done what they can to mold the roster in their image since their arrival. Still, there are a few obvious incongruencies.

The hiring of offensive coordinator Matt Nagy was met with criticism from the start. The former Kansas City Chiefs and Chicago Bears coach will play a crucial role in Jaxson Dart's development.

Dart's aggressive running style doesn't seem to align with what Nagy has done in the past, especially in Kansas City. If the second-year quarterback can't adjust to the new system quickly, it could cause problems for the Giants.

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