Giants Likely to Move on from 2022 Fifth Round Draft Pick Despite Need at Position

DJ Davidson, iDL

Height: 6-5

Weight: 320 lbs

Age: 26

NFL Exp.: 4 Years

College: Arizona State

The New York Giants drafted defensive lineman DJ Davidson with the 147th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. As a draft pick, Davidson signed a four-year contract worth $4 million , which he just completed.

Though he played in 15 games, Davidson had to deal with knee issues early on, and then a neck injury that forced him to IR to finish the year. It was the fourth straight year Davidson lost part of a season to injuries.

2025 Season Recap

New York Giants defensive tackle D.J. Davidson | John Jones-Imagn Images

Davidson spent the 2025 season as a backup whose playing time varied depending on who else was available on the interior of the defensive line.

Recording seven pressures in 2025, Davidson saw slightly less pass-rushing production this year, but his role was different from 2024, when he had eight pressures.

In 2025, Davidson played more of a nose tackle role, as opposed to his more versatile role in 2024 that moved him all along the line.

In his assigned role, he took up space and held his ground at times while playing over the nose, but he wasn’t much of a stack-and-shed guy this year; he just stacked.

Overall, Davidson’s game took a step back after a productive 2024 season that saw him record career highs in tackles (23) and sacks (2.0). In 2025, it was nine total tackles and no sacks.

Why the Giants Should Keep Him

Davidson brings experienced depth to the interior of any defensive line in the NFL.

With the versatility to play both nose tackle and as a three-technique, Davidson can help save a team a roster spot for depth at either or both of those positions.

Why the Giants Shouldn’t Keep Him

Davidson has solid size, experience, and versatility on the interior of the defensive line, but doesn’t offer much else.

Without injuries, Davidson would likely have played fewer snaps than he actually did - an indicator of his ability to contribute consistently.

Keep or Move On?

The Giants should move on from Davidson because he has provided replacement-level film and production.

His role is not difficult to fill with the draft and an inexpensive piece with higher upside.

What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook . Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? Send it here .

More New York Giants Coverage