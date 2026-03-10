Giants Make the Grade After Acquiring Free-agent TE Isaiah Likely

The New York Giants are taking another piece of the Baltimore Ravens puzzle by signing tight end Isaiah Likely .

Likely, who turns 26 next month, will make $40 million over three years, keeping him with the team until the end of the 2028 season. The move gives the Giants their tight end of the future to work with alongside Theo Johnson.

During OTAs last season with the Ravens, head coach John Harbaugh revealed his high expectations for Likely .

“I want to see [Likely] be an All-Pro,” Harbaugh said via Pro Football Talk. “That’d be my goal for him, and he’s capable of it.”

Isaiah Likely Has High Ceiling With Giants

Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely reacts after scoring a touchdown. | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Throughout his first four years in the league with the Ravens, Likely faded into the background as the backup for All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews. However, he had moments where he was able to step into the spotlight.

Likely's best season was in 2024, when he made nine starts and caught 42 passes for 477 yards and six touchdowns. This past season, Likely struggled a bit with 27 catches for 307 yards and one touchdown, all of which were career lows.

Andrews signed a three-year contract extension with the Ravens shortly before the end of the regular season, leaving Likely's future up in the air with Baltimore. Once Harbaugh was fired by the Ravens and signed with the Giants, Likely's path to East Rutherford was forged.

The Giants definitely needed an upgrade at the tight end position and Likely is a great addition. He can help both as a receiver and run blocker, which will give the Giants some versatility in the tight end room .

Harbaugh's systems with the Ravens have always flourished with multiple tight ends, so the Giants needed some depth at the position.

Likely can also fill the void created when Wan’Dale Robinson, the Giants’ slot receiver the last four years, left for the Tennessee Titans. Likely is a much bigger and more physical specimen than the 5-foot-8 Robinson and it’s expected that he will see a good portion of his snaps in the slot for the Giants offense.

Likely was arguably the best free agent tight end on the open market, so the fact the Giants were able to sign him should be a massive win for the team in adding to the offense.