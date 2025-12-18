Giants Offensive Coordinator Sounds Off on Jalin Hyatt’s Struggles

New York Giants offensive coordinator Tim Kelly watches the offense’s practices with a sharp eye for detail, making note of where adjustments in the game plan need to be made and how to best deploy personnel.

But when it comes to receiver Jalin Hyatt, who despite showing enough in practice to earn opportunities only looks lost on gamedays, Kelly is at a loss to explain why.

“Yeah, I wish I had that answer,” he said Thursday. “If I had that answer for you, I don't think we'd be having this conversation.”

Hyatt, whom the Giants traded up in the third round back in 2023 to obtain, has sadly been on the fast track out of New York, having recently received a harsh evaluation from NFL Films analyst Brian Baldinger, who delivered harsh yet justified criticism on Hyatt’s route running in last week’s loss to the Commanders, and in particular the poor route he ran on Jaxson Dart’s late-game interception.

.@Commanders @Giants @JaxsonDart if I was Dart I would be "LIVID" This is not how you run a route. Can't wait to watch Dart with some real playmakers. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/FxGZPUYAQM — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) December 16, 2025

Baldinger pointed out that Hyatt's route on the interception was not only rounded off but that he also slowed down in the route which allowed the defender to jump the route and make the interception.

He added that Dart should not only be furious given Hyatt’s effort on the play, but that he should be hoping to get some more real playmakers to throw the ball to.

Hyatt, who still doesn’t have an NFL touchdown reception, has seen his role in the Giants' offense shrink year after year. He was initially projected to be a second or third receiver on the depth chart, but he just hasn’t delivered.

In fact, Hyatt has been the intended target on 7 of the 73 interceptions thrown by Giants quarterbacks over his career, a 9.6% rate that is the highest of any receiver with 30+ targets since 2022.

Three of those interceptions have come this season, a year in which Hyatt has caught just five out of 15 pass targets (36%) for 35 yards.

“That role is a tough role for everybody in the league, that fourth, fifth wide receiver,” Kelly said in response to whether there is a trust issue between Dart and Hyatt.

“A lot of times when you're going in, it's not, ‘Hey, you're the X, you're the Z, you're the F.’ You've got to be the guy who kind of knows everything, right? You have to be able to step in and execute whatever position we may need you in at that point in time.”

“So, with that, the preparation in the meetings, the preparation throughout practice is really what helps build the trust and the confidence that we have. And obviously, it's been unfortunate that there's been some communication issues and he's kind of been right there in the center of them.”

Kelly said that Hyatt continues to be committed to building trust with the quarterbacks.

“Jalin's coming in every day, and he's out here working early with (quarterback) Russ (Wilson). He's doing a good job in the meetings, trying to make sure that we're alleviating those issues and really trying to gain that trust.”

